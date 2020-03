NIAA suspends all sanctioned sports

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is suspending all its sanctioned sports effective Monday amid concerns about coronavirus COVID-19.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The action comes a day after Clark County School District made the same decision for its member schools.

