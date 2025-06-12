NIAA to sanction new sport for 2026-27 school year

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that it will sanction boys and girls lacrosse as a high school varsity sport starting in 2026-27.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced on Wednesday that it will sanction boys and girls lacrosse as a varsity high school sport for the 2026-27 school year.

“I’m grateful for the work of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to officially sanction lacrosse as a varsity sport in Nevada,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a release on the NIAA site. “Lacrosse is a sport with a rich cultural heritage, and I look forward to more Nevada students participating in it.”

The decision comes after the push for Nevada Senate Bill 305, which would have required the NIAA to sanction lacrosse as a high school sport. Lombardo vetoed the bill, but the NIAA announced its plan to sanction the sport, citing its “growing popularity” in the state.

The NIAA will have an emergency board meeting in August to begin the process of sanctioning the sport. Lacrosse is currently played during the spring season as a nonsanctioned sport.

“We are excited to take this step toward bringing lacrosse into the fold of sanctioned NIAA sports,” NIAA executive director Tim Jackson said in a statement. “This would not be possible without the hard work and support of so many — from school administrators and community advocates to coaches and families. We especially want to thank Governor Lombardo for his continued support and leadership in helping make this opportunity a reality for Nevada’s youth.”

