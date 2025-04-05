No. 1 Basic defeats Arbor View in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic’s baseball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a home win over Arbor View on Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Basic’s baseball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Arbor View 7-1 on Friday at Basic.
Dallon Cegavske went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run for Basic (12-4). Noah Sebastian threw five shutout innings to earn the win for the Wolves.
Basic next plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Arbor View (9-6) hosts Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.