No. 1 Basic defeats Liberty in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic, the top baseball team in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a home win over Liberty on Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Basic’s baseball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated visiting Liberty 8-4 on Friday.
USC commit Tate Southisene had two RBIs for Basic (11-4, 3-1 5A Mountain League). Lyndon Lee added two RBIs for the Wolves.
Basic next hosts Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. April 4. Liberty (12-6, 0-4) hosts Sierra Vista at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
