Nevada Preps

No. 1 Basic defeats Liberty in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Basic Academy’s Andruw Giles (29) makes a dash back to second base after attempting a steal as Liberty second baseman Grant Kelly (22) reaches out to catch an incoming ball during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. Giles was ruled safe. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Academy pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) throws out a pitch during the first inning of the baseball game against Liberty on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty teammates clap on the dugout during the baseball game against Basic Academy on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pitch hits Basic Academy hitter Tate Southisene (8) in the shoulder, earning an automatic walk to first base during the baseball game against Liberty on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty pitcher Shawn Mack (24) winds to throw a pitch during the baseball game against Basic Academy on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Basic Academy helmet lies on the ground as the Wolves take the field to pitch against Liberty during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney (2) hits a pitch during the baseball game against Basic Academy on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The game ended in the seventh inning, with the Wolves beating the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Chris Onoszko (1) and Grant Kelly (22) slap hands after 22 was put out, ending the Patriots’ time at bat during the baseball game against Basic Academy on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Academy’s Andruw Giles (29) stands on deck to bat during the baseball game against Liberty on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Academy pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) releases the ball against Liberty during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Academy’s Cullen McKee (20) makes it to home plate, earning another run for the Wolves during the baseball game against Liberty on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Jaydrien Klein-Baker (9) claps helmets with celebrating teammates after he hit the first of the Patriots’ two home runs against Basic Academy on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty first baseman Jaydrien Klein-Baker (9) tags Basic Academy’s Gabe Giron (11) just a little too late after Giron tried to steal second during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Carter Brunson (17) and Nicholas Blakeney (2) jump up to celebrate a third out for their opponents, Basic Academy, during the baseball game on Friday, March 27, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Patriots 8-4. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2025 - 9:06 pm
 

Basic’s baseball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated visiting Liberty 8-4 on Friday.

USC commit Tate Southisene had two RBIs for Basic (11-4, 3-1 5A Mountain League). Lyndon Lee added two RBIs for the Wolves.

Basic next hosts Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. April 4. Liberty (12-6, 0-4) hosts Sierra Vista at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

