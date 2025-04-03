No. 1 Basic sweeps No. 2 Sky Pointe in 4A volleyball — PHOTOS

Basic defeated Sky Pointe in three sets in a boys volleyball match Wednesday night at Sky Pointe. Here are photos from the match.

Somerset Sky Pointe volleyball players wait to be introduced at the top of the game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Somerset Sky Pointe fans cheer as the Eagles' players are introduced before the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic Porter Hughes (5) reaches up to tip the ball over the net during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

A teammate helps Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) up from the floor after a play during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) follows through on a set during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic libero Blake Bevell (3) digs a ball from the back row during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic High School fans cheer as their team serves the ball during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic Mekisateko Salima (9) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic players Derek Dennett (7) and Ty Hardy (2) celebrate a point of the Wolves during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Somerset Sky Pointe Oliver MacFarlane (14), right, and libero Dallas Hashimoto (4) both dive for the ball during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic outside hitter Ethan Hunt (15) takes a swing against Somerset Sky Pointe blockers Antonio Miranda (28) and Gage Poulsen (5) during the volleyball game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Somerset Sky Pointe players Dyson Twitchell (8) and Brad Rappleye (6) encourage each other between plays during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) sets to a teammate during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Somerset Sky Pointe Noah Bolton (10) dives to dig a ball during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) celebrates a point for the Wolves during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy.

Basic’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, swept No. 2 Sky Pointe 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 Wednesday night at Sky Pointe.

Porter Hughes had 12 kills for Basic (12-8, 3-0 4A Sky League). Ty Hardy had eight kills and nine digs, while Luke Dennett added 16 assists for Wolves, who won the 4A state title last season.

Dyson Twitchell had 11 kills for Sky Pointe (9-4, 2-1), while Gage Poulsen added 11 digs and 16 assists.

Basic next hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday. Sky Pointe faces Sweetwater (California) in a tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

