52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Basic sweeps No. 2 Sky Pointe in 4A volleyball — PHOTOS

Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) celebrates a point for the Wolves during the volleyball game agai ...
Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) celebrates a point for the Wolves during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Somerset Sky Pointe Noah Bolton (10) dives to dig a ball during the volleyball game against Bas ...
Somerset Sky Pointe Noah Bolton (10) dives to dig a ball during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) sets to a teammate during the volleyball game against Somerset S ...
Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) sets to a teammate during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Somerset Sky Pointe players Dyson Twitchell (8) and Brad Rappleye (6) encourage each other betw ...
Somerset Sky Pointe players Dyson Twitchell (8) and Brad Rappleye (6) encourage each other between plays during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic outside hitter Ethan Hunt (15) takes a swing against Somerset Sky Pointe blockers Antonio ...
Basic outside hitter Ethan Hunt (15) takes a swing against Somerset Sky Pointe blockers Antonio Miranda (28) and Gage Poulsen (5) during the volleyball game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Somerset Sky Pointe Oliver MacFarlane (14), right, and libero Dallas Hashimoto (4) both dive fo ...
Somerset Sky Pointe Oliver MacFarlane (14), right, and libero Dallas Hashimoto (4) both dive for the ball during the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic players Derek Dennett (7) and Ty Hardy (2) celebrate a point of the Wolves during the vol ...
Basic players Derek Dennett (7) and Ty Hardy (2) celebrate a point of the Wolves during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Mekisateko Salima (9) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Point ...
Basic Mekisateko Salima (9) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic High School fans cheer as their team serves the ball during the volleyball game against S ...
Basic High School fans cheer as their team serves the ball during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic libero Blake Bevell (3) digs a ball from the back row during the volleyball game against ...
Basic libero Blake Bevell (3) digs a ball from the back row during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) follows through on a set during the volleyball game against Somer ...
Basic setter Luke Dennett (1) follows through on a set during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A teammate helps Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) up from the floor after a play during the volle ...
A teammate helps Basic setter Derek Dennett (7) up from the floor after a play during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic Porter Hughes (5) reaches up to tip the ball over the net during the volleyball game agai ...
Basic Porter Hughes (5) reaches up to tip the ball over the net during the volleyball game against Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Somerset Sky Pointe fans cheer as the Eagles’ players are introduced before the volleyba ...
Somerset Sky Pointe fans cheer as the Eagles’ players are introduced before the volleyball game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Somerset Sky Pointe volleyball players wait to be introduced at the top of the game against Bas ...
Somerset Sky Pointe volleyball players wait to be introduced at the top of the game against Basic High School on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Somerset Sky Pointe Academy. Basic beat Somerset Sky Pointe in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Faith Lutheran free safety Gavin Day (12) pushes Basic wide receiver Zuri Whiters (23) out of b ...
Recruiting notebook: 3-star Faith Lutheran safety talks top 6 list
Durango's Teagan Payne (3) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on M ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Cameron Combado of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Moun ...
Bishop Gorman claims individual, team title at golf match —PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge's Madelynn Quidato (8) reacts on her way to scoring a run against Palo Verde durin ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 9:31 pm
 

Basic’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, swept No. 2 Sky Pointe 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 Wednesday night at Sky Pointe.

Porter Hughes had 12 kills for Basic (12-8, 3-0 4A Sky League). Ty Hardy had eight kills and nine digs, while Luke Dennett added 16 assists for Wolves, who won the 4A state title last season.

Dyson Twitchell had 11 kills for Sky Pointe (9-4, 2-1), while Gage Poulsen added 11 digs and 16 assists.

Basic next hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday. Sky Pointe faces Sweetwater (California) in a tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES