No. 1 Basic sweeps No. 2 Sky Pointe in 4A volleyball — PHOTOS
Basic defeated Sky Pointe in three sets in a boys volleyball match Wednesday night at Sky Pointe. Here are photos from the match.
Basic’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, swept No. 2 Sky Pointe 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 Wednesday night at Sky Pointe.
Porter Hughes had 12 kills for Basic (12-8, 3-0 4A Sky League). Ty Hardy had eight kills and nine digs, while Luke Dennett added 16 assists for Wolves, who won the 4A state title last season.
Dyson Twitchell had 11 kills for Sky Pointe (9-4, 2-1), while Gage Poulsen added 11 digs and 16 assists.
Basic next hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday. Sky Pointe faces Sweetwater (California) in a tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.