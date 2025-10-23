No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Foothill in three sets Wednesday night at Bishop Gorman. Here are photos from the match.

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8), center, celebrates a kill by teammate Ellie Prindl (7), right, during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Boyana Pesic (3) tips the ball against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Bryn Neibaur (9) lunges forward to pass a short ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bishop Gorman bench celebrates a point for the Gaels during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Boyana Pesic (3) hits against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill middle blocker Marlee Kinder (11) passes from the front row during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman students watch a girls’ volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill setter Addison Chase (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Sienna Gostanian (5) digs from the back row during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Aniyah Sturm (4) hits during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman middle blocker Caira Tasi (16) and outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) leap up to block a hit during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman libero Chloe Lopez (12) celebrates a point with teammates during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman seniors gather as they are recognized for Senior Night before a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill libero Avery Wright (8) digs a serve from the back row during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players celebrate a point made against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Sienna Gostanian (5) serves against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, swept Foothill 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday night at Bishop Gorman.

Both teams will next play in the quarterfinals of the 5A Southern Region playoffs.

Bishop Gorman (28-8, 8-0 5A Desert League), the Desert League champion and No. 1 seed, hosts Centennial, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, at 6 p.m. Monday. The Gaels are the two-time defending 5A state champion.

Foothill (13-21, 2-6), the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, plays at Mountain League champion Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday.

