Nevada Preps

No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s Sienna Gostanian (5) serves against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman players celebrate a point made against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill libero Avery Wright (8) digs a serve from the back row during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman seniors gather as they are recognized for Senior Night before a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman libero Chloe Lopez (12) celebrates a point with teammates during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman middle blocker Caira Tasi (16) and outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) leap up to block a hit during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Aniyah Sturm (4) hits during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Sienna Gostanian (5) digs from the back row during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill setter Addison Chase (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman students watch a girls’ volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill middle blocker Marlee Kinder (11) passes from the front row during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Boyana Pesic (3) hits against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bishop Gorman bench celebrates a point for the Gaels during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Bryn Neibaur (9) lunges forward to pass a short ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Boyana Pesic (3) tips the ball against Foothill during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8), center, celebrates a kill by teammate Ellie Prindl (7), right, during a volleyball game against Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat the Falcons in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2025 - 9:39 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, swept Foothill 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday night at Bishop Gorman.

Both teams will next play in the quarterfinals of the 5A Southern Region playoffs.

Bishop Gorman (28-8, 8-0 5A Desert League), the Desert League champion and No. 1 seed, hosts Centennial, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, at 6 p.m. Monday. The Gaels are the two-time defending 5A state champion.

Foothill (13-21, 2-6), the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, plays at Mountain League champion Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

