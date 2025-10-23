No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Foothill in three sets Wednesday night at Bishop Gorman. Here are photos from the match.
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, swept Foothill 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday night at Bishop Gorman.
Both teams will next play in the quarterfinals of the 5A Southern Region playoffs.
Bishop Gorman (28-8, 8-0 5A Desert League), the Desert League champion and No. 1 seed, hosts Centennial, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, at 6 p.m. Monday. The Gaels are the two-time defending 5A state champion.
Foothill (13-21, 2-6), the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, plays at Mountain League champion Arbor View at 6 p.m. Monday.
