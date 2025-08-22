No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Palo Verde on Thursday night. Here are photos from the match.
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 home win over Palo Verde on Thursday.
Sophomore Boyana Pesic had 17 kills for Gorman and senior Trinity Thompson, a Pitt commit, added 31 assists. Junior Darby Vannah added eight kills and four blocks for the Gaels (6-5).
Gorman next plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Monday. Palo Verde (1-1) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
