100°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson (9) hits the ball during a high school girls volleyball g ...
Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson (9) hits the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde an ...
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman middle blocker Ellie Prindl serves the ball during a high school girls volleyball ...
Bishop Gorman middle blocker Ellie Prindl serves the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outside hitter Jovani Corniel bumps the ball during a high school girls volleyball g ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Jovani Corniel bumps the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde an ...
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde teammates cheer from the bench during a high school girls volleyball game between Pa ...
Palo Verde teammates cheer from the bench during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Aliana Breitling (1) leaps up to block the ball during a high scho ...
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Aliana Breitling (1) leaps up to block the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Players shake hands during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Go ...
Players shake hands during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde an ...
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman players celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde a ...
Bishop Gorman players celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren (3) runs the ball during a Class 5A Division I state sem ...
No. 2 Arbor View football works to close the gap on Bishop Gorman
5 high school football games to watch in Southern Nevada this week
Palo Verde wide receiver X'Zavier McZeal (14) celebrates after making a touchdown catch in the ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 2
Western striker Jose Luna (17) bumps the ball with his head during a high school boys soccer ga ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 9:30 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 home win over Palo Verde on Thursday.

Sophomore Boyana Pesic had 17 kills for Gorman and senior Trinity Thompson, a Pitt commit, added 31 assists. Junior Darby Vannah added eight kills and four blocks for the Gaels (6-5).

Gorman next plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Monday. Palo Verde (1-1) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES