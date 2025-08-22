No. 1 Bishop Gorman sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Palo Verde on Thursday night. Here are photos from the match.

Bishop Gorman players celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Players shake hands during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Aliana Breitling (1) leaps up to block the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde teammates cheer from the bench during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde outside hitter Jovani Corniel bumps the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman middle blocker Ellie Prindl serves the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson (9) hits the ball during a high school girls volleyball game between Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 home win over Palo Verde on Thursday.

Sophomore Boyana Pesic had 17 kills for Gorman and senior Trinity Thompson, a Pitt commit, added 31 assists. Junior Darby Vannah added eight kills and four blocks for the Gaels (6-5).

Gorman next plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Monday. Palo Verde (1-1) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

