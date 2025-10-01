No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 3 Liberty in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado’s boys soccer team claimed a home win over Liberty. Here are photos from the match.
Dylan Flores scored five goals and Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 3 Liberty 6-0 Tuesday at Coronado.
The Cougars (14-0, 4-0 5A Desert League) have won 44 consecutive games dating back to 2023.
Coronado next hosts Eldorado at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Liberty (6-4-1, 3-2) hosts Sierra Vista at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
