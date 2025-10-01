No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 3 Liberty in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado’s boys soccer team claimed a home win over Liberty. Here are photos from the match.

Nevada Preps rankings: Who moved up and down in 5A football?

No. 1 Doral Academy rolls Desert Oasis in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) sprints with the ball against Liberty midfielder Rio DeSouza (12) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) tries to control a high ball with pressure from Liberty forward Javier Montes (11) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty striker Justin Gilliland (10) dribbles toward the goal, pursued by Coronado defenders Brody Breeden (2) and Gavin Biddinger (14) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) and Liberty forward Danny Barrera (1) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty forward Javier Montes (11) and Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty striker Justin Gilliland (10) just misses a shot on goal against Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce (0) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) and Liberty forward Hudson Albaugh (7) collide while going after the ball during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defender Diego Bermudez (5) kicks the ball out of reach of Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (9) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defender Nile Chua (16) heads the ball during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty fullback Ryder Richards (3), right, reacts as the referee calls a foul against the Patriots within the penalty box during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. The play resulted in a penalty kick for Coronado, which was successful. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) celebrates his goal against Liberty during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) makes a successful shot on goal against Liberty goalkeeper (99) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce (0) passes to a teammate during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the game between Coronado and Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) warms up on the field before the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty goalkeeper Oliver Hill (99) dropkicks the ball after making a save during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) heads the ball during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (9) dribbles up the field during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (9) passes to teammate Aiden Sena (10) during the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dylan Flores scored five goals and Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 3 Liberty 6-0 Tuesday at Coronado.

The Cougars (14-0, 4-0 5A Desert League) have won 44 consecutive games dating back to 2023.

Coronado next hosts Eldorado at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Liberty (6-4-1, 3-2) hosts Sierra Vista at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.