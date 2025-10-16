58°F
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Coronado boys soccer extends winning streak to 48 games — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 8:57 pm
 

Gavin Flickinger scored four goals to lead Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 7-2 win over No. 2 Palo Verde on Wednesday at Palo Verde.

It’s the two teams’ first meeting since last year’s 5A Southern League title game. Coronado (18-0) has won 48 consecutive games.

Mateo DeCastroverde scored both goals for Palo Verde (9-3-3).

Coronado next hosts Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Palo Verde hosts Faith Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

