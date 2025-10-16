No. 1 Coronado boys soccer extends winning streak to 48 games — PHOTOS

Gavin Flickinger scored four goals to lead Coronado’s boys soccer team to a road win over Palo Verde. Here are photos from the match.

Palo Verde soccer players celebrate a goal during a high school soccer game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde goal keeper Landon Blanchard kicks the ball out during a high school soccer game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams chases the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) heads the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (9) rushes the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado defender Grayson Elisaldez kicks the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde goal keeper Landon Blanchard catches a shot on goal during a high school soccer game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players kneel together before a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) celebrates a goal with his teammates during a high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Gavin Flickinger scored four goals to lead Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 7-2 win over No. 2 Palo Verde on Wednesday at Palo Verde.

It’s the two teams’ first meeting since last year’s 5A Southern League title game. Coronado (18-0) has won 48 consecutive games.

Mateo DeCastroverde scored both goals for Palo Verde (9-3-3).

Coronado next hosts Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Palo Verde hosts Faith Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

