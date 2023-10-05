No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 3 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado rallied from a first-half deficit to claim a home win over Arbor View in a boys soccer match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.

Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) fights with Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) for the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Mark Abijmil (4) and Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Players fight over the ball during a game between Arbor View and Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View midfielder Salman Shah (6) walks on the field during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) runs after the ball at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Kaleb Grance (21) throws the ball into the game during a match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s John Vento (10) looks back at the ball as he runs for it during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) kicks the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Logan Pierce kicks the ball from the goal during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) jump into the air for the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado scored three second-half goals, and the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rallied for a 3-2 home win over No. 3 Arbor View in a boys soccer match Wednesday.

Coronado (14-1-0, 10-1-0 5A Southern League) has won eight straight games since suffering its lone defeat thus far in an 8-1 loss at Arbor View (7-3-2, 7-3-2) on Sept. 8.

Coronado hosts No. 4 Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

