Nevada Preps

No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 3 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 9:10 pm
 
Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) fights with Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) for the ball d ...
Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) fights with Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) for the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Mark Abijmil (4) and Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) run after the ...
Coronado’s Mark Abijmil (4) and Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Mark Abijmil (4) and Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) run after the ...
Coronado’s Mark Abijmil (4) and Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Players fight over the ball during a game between Arbor View and Coronado at Coronado High Scho ...
Players fight over the ball during a game between Arbor View and Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View midfielder Salman Shah (6) walks on the field during a game against Coronado at Coro ...
Arbor View midfielder Salman Shah (6) walks on the field during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, i ...
Arbor View midfielder Anthony Medina (16) at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) runs after the ball at Coronado High School on Wednes ...
Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) runs after the ball at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Kaleb Grance (21) throws the ball into the game during a match against Coro ...
Arbor View’s Kaleb Grance (21) throws the ball into the game during a match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s John Vento (10) looks back at the ball as he runs for it during a game agains ...
Coronado’s John Vento (10) looks back at the ball as he runs for it during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Kaleb Grance (21) throws the ball into the game during a match against Coro ...
Arbor View’s Kaleb Grance (21) throws the ball into the game during a match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) kicks the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado H ...
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) kicks the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at ...
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Logan Pierce kicks the ball from the goal during a game against Arbor View at ...
Coronado’s Logan Pierce kicks the ball from the goal during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the bal ...
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) jump into the air for the ball during a game against Arbor View ...
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) jump into the air for the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado scored three second-half goals, and the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rallied for a 3-2 home win over No. 3 Arbor View in a boys soccer match Wednesday.

Coronado (14-1-0, 10-1-0 5A Southern League) has won eight straight games since suffering its lone defeat thus far in an 8-1 loss at Arbor View (7-3-2, 7-3-2) on Sept. 8.

Coronado hosts No. 4 Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

