No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 3 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado rallied from a first-half deficit to claim a home win over Arbor View in a boys soccer match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado scored three second-half goals, and the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rallied for a 3-2 home win over No. 3 Arbor View in a boys soccer match Wednesday.
Coronado (14-1-0, 10-1-0 5A Southern League) has won eight straight games since suffering its lone defeat thus far in an 8-1 loss at Arbor View (7-3-2, 7-3-2) on Sept. 8.
Coronado hosts No. 4 Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View hosts No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.