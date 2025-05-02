No. 1 Coronado downs Foothill in 5A boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado teammates hype themselves up before a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd watches during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Coronado bench watches game action during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Alexis Avila (2) reaches for the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill setter Jayden Ellizar-Keiki (9) bumps the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill middle hitter Yeheshua Ruiz (8) pumps his fist during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill middle hitter Hayden Mauro (7) celebrates with his team during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)