No. 1 Coronado downs Foothill in 5A boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Coronado’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, defeated Foothill on Thursday night. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Foothill 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 on Thursday night at Coronado.
Coronado (35-2, 10-0 5A Mountain League) and Foothill (20-15, 4-6) both advance to next week’s 5A state tournament.
Coronado, the Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed, hosts fourth-seeded Green Valley. Foothill, the No. 4 seed, plays at Desert League champion Shadow Ridge. Both games are at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
