No. 1 Coronado downs Foothill in 5A boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado teammates hype themselves up before a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crowd watches during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Coronado bench watches game action during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado libero Alexis Avila (2) reaches for the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill setter Jayden Ellizar-Keiki (9) bumps the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill middle hitter Yeheshua Ruiz (8) pumps his fist during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill middle hitter Hayden Mauro (7) celebrates with his team during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill middle blocker Cooper Stearman (10) blocks the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 8:51 pm
 

Coronado’s boys volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Foothill 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 on Thursday night at Coronado.

Coronado (35-2, 10-0 5A Mountain League) and Foothill (20-15, 4-6) both advance to next week’s 5A state tournament.

Coronado, the Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed, hosts fourth-seeded Green Valley. Foothill, the No. 4 seed, plays at Desert League champion Shadow Ridge. Both games are at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

