No. 1 Coronado rolls Bishop Gorman in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado’s boys soccer team defeated Bishop Gorman to claim its 37th consecutive win. Here are photos from the match.

Friday football recap: Desert Pines rolls with new coach

Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?

Bishop Gorman defender Eli Harris (18) boots the ball away from the goal during a soccer match Monday night at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) passes the ball during a soccer match between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) tries to steal the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) dribbles the ball with pressure during a soccer match against Coronado at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) and Coronado defender Grayson Elisaldez (3) try to head the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Chace Cosenza (24) makes a save during a soccer match between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman's Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 7-1 home win over Bishop Gorman on Monday.

Gavin Flickinger scored three goals and added an assist for Coronado (7-0). The Fordham commit leads the state with 27 goals.

Dylan Flores recorded three assists for Coronado. He leads the state with 24 assists.

The Cougars are the two-time defending 5A state champions and have won 37 consecutive matches.

University of Denver commit Chase Stewart scored the lone goal for Gorman (3-3-1).

Coronado next plays Arbor View at Viper Fields at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Gorman hosts No. 4 Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.