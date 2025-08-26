85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Coronado rolls Bishop Gorman in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman's Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball durin ...
Bishop Gorman's Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball during ...
Bishop Gorman Eli Harris (18) and Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) compete for the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Chace Cosenza (24) makes a save during a soccer match between Coronado ...
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Chace Cosenza (24) makes a save during a soccer match between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) and Coronado defender Grayson Elisaldez (3) try ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) and Coronado defender Grayson Elisaldez (3) try to head the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) dribbles the ball with pressure during a soccer ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Reydante Rubalcava (8) dribbles the ball with pressure during a soccer match against Coronado at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) tries to steal the ball during a soccer match at Cor ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) tries to steal the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) passes the ball during a soccer match between Corona ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) passes the ball during a soccer match between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bishop Gorman defender Eli Harris (18) boots the ball away from the goal during a soccer match ...
Bishop Gorman defender Eli Harris (18) boots the ball away from the goal during a soccer match Monday night at Coronado High School in Las Vegas Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
More Stories
Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) passes the ball during a soccer match between Corona ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Aggie Noah Easton (23) moves the ball during a football game between Mililani and Arbor View at ...
Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?
Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) and running back Isaiah Te'o (4) celebrate a tou ...
Friday football recap: Desert Pines rolls with new coach
Foothill wide receiver Braxton Bonnett (15) keeps the ball away from Green Valley linebacker Ga ...
Prep football roundup: Foothill edges Mojave, Las Vegas rolls
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 10:54 pm
 

Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 7-1 home win over Bishop Gorman on Monday.

Gavin Flickinger scored three goals and added an assist for Coronado (7-0). The Fordham commit leads the state with 27 goals.

Dylan Flores recorded three assists for Coronado. He leads the state with 24 assists.

The Cougars are the two-time defending 5A state champions and have won 37 consecutive matches.

University of Denver commit Chase Stewart scored the lone goal for Gorman (3-3-1).

Coronado next plays Arbor View at Viper Fields at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Gorman hosts No. 4 Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES