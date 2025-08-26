No. 1 Coronado rolls Bishop Gorman in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado’s boys soccer team defeated Bishop Gorman to claim its 37th consecutive win. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 7-1 home win over Bishop Gorman on Monday.
Gavin Flickinger scored three goals and added an assist for Coronado (7-0). The Fordham commit leads the state with 27 goals.
Dylan Flores recorded three assists for Coronado. He leads the state with 24 assists.
The Cougars are the two-time defending 5A state champions and have won 37 consecutive matches.
University of Denver commit Chase Stewart scored the lone goal for Gorman (3-3-1).
Coronado next plays Arbor View at Viper Fields at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Gorman hosts No. 4 Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
