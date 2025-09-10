83°F
No. 1 Coronado routs No. 2 Las Vegas High in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) places the ball into the net during a soccer match at Coronado High School against Las Vegas in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Las Vegas goalkeeper Cristian Alvarado Rodriguez boots the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado midfielder Josh Pineda (18) takes the ball upfield during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado midfielder Josh Pineda (18) takes the ball upfield during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) attempts to get past Xavier Venavides Monroy (17) during a soccer match against Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) and midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) celebrate after a goal during a soccer match against Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) attempts to get past Israel Pelaez Jr (6) during a soccer match against Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Las Vegas’s Anthony Cardenas (10) competes for the ball during a soccer match between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A lone fan sits in the away section during a matchup between Coronado and Las Vegas High School at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Las Vegas defender Israel Pelaez boots the ball upfield at the beginning of a soccer match up between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Las Vegas midfielder Anthony Cardenas takes the ball upfield at the beginning of a soccer match up between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Anthony Cardenas (10) attempts to block Coronado from heading the ball during a soccer match at Coronado High School in Henderson Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado defeated Las Vegas 8-0 in a soccer match at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The soccer ball is controlled at the beginning of a soccer match up between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Las Vegas midfielder Anthony Cardenas takes the ball upfield at the beginning of a soccer match up between Coronado and Las Vegas at Coronado High School in Henderson on Sept. 9, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 11:20 pm
 

Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to an 8-0 home victory over No. 2 Las Vegas High on Tuesday. The Cougars have won 41 consecutive games.

Dylan Flores scored four goals for Coronado (11-0, 2-0 5A Desert League). Gavin Flickinger scored three goals for the Cougars and Aiden Sena added a goal.

Coronado next plays at Sierra Vista at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Las Vegas (6-3, 2-1) plays at SLAM! Nevada at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

