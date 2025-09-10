No. 1 Coronado routs No. 2 Las Vegas High in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Dylan Flores scored four goals to lead the Coronado boys soccer team to a home win over Las Vegas High. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s boys soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to an 8-0 home victory over No. 2 Las Vegas High on Tuesday. The Cougars have won 41 consecutive games.
Dylan Flores scored four goals for Coronado (11-0, 2-0 5A Desert League). Gavin Flickinger scored three goals for the Cougars and Aiden Sena added a goal.
Coronado next plays at Sierra Vista at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Las Vegas (6-3, 2-1) plays at SLAM! Nevada at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.