No. 1 Doral Academy blanks No. 2 Sierra Vista in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

A hat trick from Sienna Turco gave Doral Academy’s girls soccer team a home win over Sierra Vista. Here are photos from the match.

Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) celebrates with forward Sienna Turco (29) after Turco made her first goal of the game during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista midfielder Charlie Hughes (12) checks in on Doral Academy goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) after the two collided while TK caught a shot on goal during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista midfielder Sophia Aragon (15) kicks the ball to keep control of it with pressure from Doral Academy midfielder Taylor Nuckoles (15) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy midfielder Jaya Roberts-Smith (2) throws the ball in during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore (1) drop kicks the ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista defender Isabella Simental (13) attempts to kick the ball up and behind her during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Doral Academy dance team performs at halftime of a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy defender Gianna Davis (20) kicks the ball upfield during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista defender Justice Reed (16) and Doral Academy forward Sayni Thompson (5) battle for control of the ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) heads the ball past Sierra Vista goalkeeper Kennedy Zirkel (0) for a goal during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) tries to dribble around Sierra Vista defender Hunter Hughes (23) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista’s MacKenzie Jenkins (10) heads the ball over Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista goalkeeper Kennedy Zirkel (0) blocks a shot on goal during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) and Sierra Vista forward Arianna Ruiz (7) battle for control of the ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista forward Arianna Ruiz (7) tries to dribble around Doral Academy defender Gianna Davis (20) during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy midfielder Chloe Mashore (10) and Sierra Vista midfielder Hunter Hughes (23) jump up to head a ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy senior Kenadie Mashore smiles at her teammates as she and other seniors on the team are recognized for senior night before the soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista midfielder Mackenzie Jenkins (10) throws the ball in during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy senior Ryan Hedin grins as she makes her way down the field escorted by her parents for senior night before the soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) and Sierra Vista defender Isabella Simental (13) pursue a high ball during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doral Academy striker Dasha Rosas (12) and midfielder Chloe Mashore (10) congratulate teammate Sienna Turco (29) after she made her second goal of the game during a soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Doral Academy Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sienna Turco scored three goals to lead Doral Academy’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 3-0 home win over No. 2 Sierra Vista on Tuesday.

Dasha Rosas added two assists for Doral Academy (15-1-2, 11-1 4A Mountain League) and goalie Kenadie Mashore recorded a seven-save shutout.

The win gives Doral Academy the Mountain League regular-season title over Sierra Vista (14-2, 10-2) and the No. 1 seed in the 4A Southern Region tournament.

The region playoffs begin Saturday with round of 16 action. Matchups are yet to be determined.

