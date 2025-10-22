No. 1 Doral Academy blanks No. 2 Sierra Vista in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS
A hat trick from Sienna Turco gave Doral Academy’s girls soccer team a home win over Sierra Vista. Here are photos from the match.
Sienna Turco scored three goals to lead Doral Academy’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 3-0 home win over No. 2 Sierra Vista on Tuesday.
Dasha Rosas added two assists for Doral Academy (15-1-2, 11-1 4A Mountain League) and goalie Kenadie Mashore recorded a seven-save shutout.
The win gives Doral Academy the Mountain League regular-season title over Sierra Vista (14-2, 10-2) and the No. 1 seed in the 4A Southern Region tournament.
The region playoffs begin Saturday with round of 16 action. Matchups are yet to be determined.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X