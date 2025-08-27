No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran defeated Coronado in a high school girls soccer match Tuesday in a battle of undefeated teams. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, scored twice late in the first half and held on to defeat No. 2 Coronado 2-1 on Tuesday at Faith Lutheran.
UC Irvine commit Olivia Stark and Kansas commit Kloe Abdalla each scored a goal for the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0 5A Southern League).
Taylor Takahashi scored a goal for Coronado (6-1, 2-1).
Faith Lutheran next hosts No. 3 Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Thursday. Coronado hosts No. 4 Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
