No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) looks to the ball while battling Coronado defender Ella Schultz (4) and midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran defender Kloe Abdalla (14) attempts to stay with Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) advancing the ball during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) watches as a Coronado kick gets past for a score during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) battles for the ball between Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) and midfielder Emily McKinney (2) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran defender Kloe Abdalla (14) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) attempt to control a header while advancing the ball during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) deflects a Coronado kick denying a score during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Elliott Lujan (2) has a shot smothered by Coronado goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Briana Lee (19) advances the ball as Coronado defender Mia Schlachter (16) moves in during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) controls the ball over Coronado defender Jovie Poniewaz (15) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) secures a shot attempt by Faith Lutheran forward Elliott Lujan (2) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) has a ball deflected of the post and herself for a Faith Lutheran score during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a second score over Coronado during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado players huddle as they ready to battle Faith Lutheran during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado Faith Lutheran forward Elliott Lujan (2) secures the ball against Coronado defender Ella Schultz (4) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Allie Rabe (28) attempts to get the ball past Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) deflects a shot by Faith Lutheran to avoid a score during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) kicks the ball past a Coronado defender during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) looks to control the ball while battling Coronado forward Taylor Takahashi (22) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado Faith Lutheran forward Elliott Lujan (2) heads the ball ahead of Coronado defender Ella Schultz (4) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) controls the ball against Faith Lutheran defender Addison Jarvis (18) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran forward Allie Rabe (28) heads the ball away from Coronado midfielder Taytum Arens (1) attempting to score during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 7:35 pm
 

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, scored twice late in the first half and held on to defeat No. 2 Coronado 2-1 on Tuesday at Faith Lutheran.

UC Irvine commit Olivia Stark and Kansas commit Kloe Abdalla each scored a goal for the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0 5A Southern League).

Taylor Takahashi scored a goal for Coronado (6-1, 2-1).

Faith Lutheran next hosts No. 3 Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Thursday. Coronado hosts No. 4 Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

