No. 1 Gorman sweeps No. 2 Coronado in 5A volleyball title rematch — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado in their first meeting since last year’s Class 5A state title match. Here are photos from the rematch.
Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, swept No. 2 Coronado 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 on Wednesday at Gorman in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title match.
The Gaels (12-4, 3-0 5A Desert League) have defeated Coronado in the last two 5A state title matches.
Pitt commit Ayanna Watson had 21 kills to lead Gorman and Trinity Thompson, also a Pitt commit, added 36 assists.
Chloe Lopez recorded 16 digs and Boyana Pesic finished with 14 kills for the Gaels.
Gorman next hosts Mater Dei (California) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Coronado (14-4, 2-1) will next play in the Durango Fall Classic tournament, which begins Friday at various high schools around the city. Gorman will also participate in the tournament.
