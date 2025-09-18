No. 1 Gorman sweeps No. 2 Coronado in 5A volleyball title rematch — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team swept Coronado in their first meeting since last year’s Class 5A state title match. Here are photos from the rematch.

Bishop Gorman setter Edlund Mercer (4) jump serves during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman libero Chloe Lopez (12) digs a ball during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Isabelle Guerzon (5) passes a ball during the volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado setter Tru Halvorsen (6) back sets during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Rachel Purser (9) and middle blocker Jamie Beckham (13) jump up to block a hit by Bishop Gorman middle blocker Ellie Prindl (7) during the volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Jamie Beckham (13) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) tips the ball during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley talks with middle blocker Darby Vannah (11) during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bishop Gorman volleyball team huddles between sets during the game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Jamie Beckham (13) digs from the back row during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman right side Charlie Wilson (6) and outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) celebrate a point for the Gaels during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Isabelle Guerzon (5) dives for a ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado setter Tru Halvorsen (6) races to pop up a misplaced pass during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Gentry Oblad (7) digs a ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Isabelle Guerzon (5) passes an unexpectedly high ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) hits the ball during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Boyana Pesic (3) passes from the back row during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Gabriella Leone (14) passes from the back row during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman libero Chloe Lopez (12) celebrates a successful block by her team during the volleyball game against Coronado on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Isabelle Guerzon (5) digs from the back row during the volleyball game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bishop Gorman bench explodes as the Gaels close in on victory over Coronado during the volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School. Bishop Gorman beat Coronado in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, swept No. 2 Coronado 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 on Wednesday at Gorman in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title match.

The Gaels (12-4, 3-0 5A Desert League) have defeated Coronado in the last two 5A state title matches.

Pitt commit Ayanna Watson had 21 kills to lead Gorman and Trinity Thompson, also a Pitt commit, added 36 assists.

Chloe Lopez recorded 16 digs and Boyana Pesic finished with 14 kills for the Gaels.

Gorman next hosts Mater Dei (California) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Coronado (14-4, 2-1) will next play in the Durango Fall Classic tournament, which begins Friday at various high schools around the city. Gorman will also participate in the tournament.

