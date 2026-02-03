No. 1 Liberty rallies past No. 2 Coronado in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Prep rankings: What’s on the line in the final week of the season?

Liberty guard Evan Hilliard (12) brings the ball up court against Coronado during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty guard Evan Hilliard (12) lays up the ball against Coronado during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Amare Oba (4) grabs the rebound against Liberty guard Taytum Cios-Webb (20) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty forward Dante Steward (5) looks to shoot between Coronado’s Amare Oba (4) and DeVaughn Dorrough (5) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty guard Taytum Cios-Webb (20) drives to the basket against Coronado forward Siyahe Siaisiai (35) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty forward Dante Steward (5) looks to shoot under pressure from Coronado’s DeVaughn Dorrough (5) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) drives the ball against Liberty guard Tayshawn Caesar (3) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado guard Demari Hunter (3) brings the ball up court against Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s DeVaughn Dorrough (5) drives the ball against Liberty forward Dante Steward (5) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Munir Greig (1) drives the ball against Liberty forward Dante Steward (5) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Liberty player celebrates with students after defeating Coronado in a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty students cheer on their team as they take on Coronado in a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty guard Evan Hilliard (12) dunks the ball against Coronado during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) brings the ball up court against Coronado guard Demari Hunter (3) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty guard Tyus Thomas, left, and Coronado guard Demari Hunter (3) vie for a loose ball during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When Dante Steward pulled up for his first 3-point attempt of the third quarter, he wasn’t thinking about using the backboard.

That’s OK. Sometimes a little luck is the spark you need.

Steward’s banked-in 3 ignited him and his Liberty teammates, and the No. 1-ranked Patriots rallied for a 63-59 home boys basketball victory over No. 2 Coronado on Monday night.

“Man, shooters shoot,” Steward said. “That’s all I have to say.”

Steward’s bank shot cut Coronado’s lead to 39-34 and started the comeback. Steward hit a 3-pointer in transition with 5:18 to go in the third — this time without the help of the backboard — and he scored 10 points in the quarter to help the Patriots (20-5, 7-0 Class 5A Southern League) get back into the game. They closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to pull within 48-46.

Liberty coach Keith Ulrich said the team needed to look to Steward because Coronado’s defense was focusing on Liberty’s leading scorer, Tyus Thomas.

“The way they were guarding Tyus, it was going to be hard for Tyus to really go off, because they were just gapping him heavily and they put their best defender on him,” Ulrich said. “So whenever he tried to put the ball on the floor, there were guys coming at him. So we knew we had to run stuff for Dante to be able to get the ball and make shots.

After Steward helped Liberty get back into the game, Thomas helped put the Patriots in the lead. He drained a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock expired to open the fourth quarter and give Liberty its first lead since the first two minutes of the game.

“That guy, man. GPOY — Gatorade Player of the Year right there,” Steward said of Thomas.

“He hits big shots all the time. He’s a great player.”

Thomas hit four 3-pointers in the game, including another shot-clock beater in the first half from more than 30 feet.

Thomas scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Steward added 15 points, and Tayshawn Caesar had eight points, including a 3-pointer that broke a 51-all tie and gave the Patriots the lead for good.

“It was a high-intensity game,” Ulrich said. “The key was when we got down big early in the first half and when they went on their run in the third quarter after we made our run we never wavered in terms of focus and intensity. We talked about before the game we needed to have a relaxed intensity. That was our mindset going into the game. And I thought we could have lost it a little bit in those runs that they made in both quarters, but we were able to maintain it.”

The win secured the Southern League’s top playoff seed for the Patriots. Both Liberty and Bishop Gorman (6-1) have one league game remaining, but the Patriots hold the head-to-head tiebreaker because they defeated the Gaels.

“It’s amazing. I’m very proud of all our guys, for sure,” Steward said.

Munir Greig had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to pace Coronado (12-8, 5-2). DeVaughn Dorrough added 12 points and five rebounds, and Jonny Collins scored 11 for the Cougars.