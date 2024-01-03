42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Liberty squeaks past Centennial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 11:17 pm
 
Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) celebrates as his team wins a boys high school basketball g ...
Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) celebrates as his team wins a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) shoots against Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) during the secon ...
Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) shoots against Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty guard Jaden Riley (13) passes from the court after tangling with Centennial guard Aiden ...
Liberty guard Jaden Riley (13) passes from the court after tangling with Centennial guard Aiden Cueto (2) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) snags a rebound from Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) and gu ...
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) snags a rebound from Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) and guard Devon Henry-Bromfield (4) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) celebrates after dunking during the first half of a boys high ...
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) celebrates after dunking during the first half of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty head coach Kevin Soares disputes a foul charged to his team during the second half of a ...
Liberty head coach Kevin Soares disputes a foul charged to his team during the second half of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) drive around Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) during the f ...
Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) drive around Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) shoots against Centennial forward Bryce Iwuoha (44) during th ...
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) shoots against Centennial forward Bryce Iwuoha (44) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) pivots with the ball during the first half of a boys high school ...
Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) pivots with the ball during the first half of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Liberty bench cheers as Centennial is charged with a foul during the second half of a boys ...
The Liberty bench cheers as Centennial is charged with a foul during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) dunks during the first half of a boys high school basketball ...
Liberty forward Tyler Bright (25) dunks during the first half of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) shoots against Liberty guard Jaden Riley (13) during the first ha ...
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) shoots against Liberty guard Jaden Riley (13) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts at her team during the second half of a boys high scho ...
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts at her team during the second half of a boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) drives around Liberty forward Dante Steward (15) during the first ...
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) drives around Liberty forward Dante Steward (15) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty forward Dante Steward (15) shoots against Centennial guard Aiden Cueto (2) during the f ...
Liberty forward Dante Steward (15) shoots against Centennial guard Aiden Cueto (2) during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) shoots the final free throws of a boys high school basketba ...
Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) shoots the final free throws of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) shoots a free throw during the second half of a boys high school ...
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) shoots a free throw during the second half of a boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a boys hi ...
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) loses control of the ball to Liberty during the second half of a ...
Centennial guard RJ Nance (5) loses control of the ball to Liberty during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) dribbles against Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) during t ...
Centennial guard Jaxon Price (11) dribbles against Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With Liberty’s boys basketball team trailing by a point in the final 30 seconds Tuesday night, the Patriots got the ball to Kaeden Castillero from the top of the key.

And even though the senior sharpshooter couldn’t knock down the jumper, he didn’t give up on the play and found another way to help the top-ranked Patriots pull out a win.

Castillero chased down the rebound and was fouled, knocking down a pair of free throws with 19.9 seconds left to lift Liberty to a 69-68 home win over Centennial.

“I know my shots,” Castillero said. “If I feel it’s short, I’m going to go rebound it. Good thing I got it back, got fouled and made the free throws.”

The Bulldogs had a final chance, but Liberty (10-1, 1-0 Class 5A Southern League) turned up the pressure defensively. The Patriots double-teamed RJ Nance on the wing, and his desperation push shot around the two defenders went off the front of the rim with time winding down. Nance got the rebound, but was unable to get a second shot off before the buzzer.

“We knew who they were going to try to get the ball to,” Liberty coach Kevin Soares said. “Jaden (Riley) did a good job of denying him for as long as he could. And then when they did hand it off, we just kind of jumped that handoff.”

The game featured four ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter. Centennial took its final lead when Jaxon Price hit 1 of 2 free throws with 37.9 seconds to go to make it 68-67.

But the free throw he missed turned out to be costly, and continued a trend of poor foul shooting for the Bulldogs down the stretch. Centennial was 2-for-7 from the line in the final 1:39 of the game and was just 3-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter. Liberty made 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws.

“It’s kind of unbelievable, because we’ve been missing free throws,” Soares said. “So I’m happy we made them tonight. We needed every last one of them to get it done.”

Castillero hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Liberty. Tyler Bright, a 6-foot-9-inch sophomore, added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. He scored six points in the fourth quarter as Liberty’s ballhandlers looked to drive and dish to him.

“Tyler’s a very skilled big man,” Soares said. “It makes no sense not using him. We’ve got to keep him happy. Because if we give him the ball on offense, he’ll play a little bit harder on defense and rebound for us.”

Riley added 13 points and five rebounds for the Patriots.

Nance led Centennial with 17 points and seven rebounds, and teammate Bryce Iwuoha had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“It was a tough game,” Castillero said. “We got to an early lead in the beginning, but just made it tough for ourselves. I’m proud of just finishing it off and pushing through the adversity.”

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep rankings: Liberty boys, Gorman girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
Prep rankings: Liberty boys, Gorman girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
2
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
3
Bishop Gorman sends 8 to FBS schools after winning national title
Bishop Gorman sends 8 to FBS schools after winning national title
4
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson
5
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rebels can’t finish off win in 1st game since shooting — PHOTOS
Rebels can’t finish off win in 1st game since shooting — PHOTOS
UNLV loses to Saint Mary’s on buzzer-beater in double overtime
UNLV loses to Saint Mary’s on buzzer-beater in double overtime
Rebels wake back up after blowing lead, bury Hofstra — PHOTOS
Rebels wake back up after blowing lead, bury Hofstra — PHOTOS
UNLV blows past NAIA opponent Carroll College
UNLV blows past NAIA opponent Carroll College
UNLV tunes up for Mountain West play with 56-point win
UNLV tunes up for Mountain West play with 56-point win
UPSET: Rebels stun No. 8 Creighton with help from new face — PHOTOS
UPSET: Rebels stun No. 8 Creighton with help from new face — PHOTOS