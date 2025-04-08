No. 1 Palo Verde defeats Arbor View in 5A softball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde’s softball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, claimed a 4-0 road win over Arbor View on Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde's Ava Cruz (5) slides into home plate to score a run during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) tags out Arbor View's Lilly Easton (55) at second base during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Audrey Melton (22) pitches to Palo Verde during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) gets tagged out at 1st base by Arbor View's Addison Cordsen (45) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Haley Kearnes (8) tries to tag out Arbor View's Kelsie Phares (39) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns hits the ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) celebrates her run with teammates during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Makayla Enriquez (17) catches a fly ball from Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Ava Cruz (5) slides into second base as Arbor View's Lilly Easton (55) comes up short on the catch during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns runs to first base during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Chloe Baird catches a fly ball from Palo Verde during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde pitcher Ava Koenig (24) talks with her catcher during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Alexis Kearnes (7) gets to third base against Arbor View's Shawnee Casorla (17) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's center fielder Breya Hee (2) gets to second base against Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Ava Henderson (10) throws to first base after tagging out Palo Verde's Makayla Enriquez (17) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's right fielder Malaya Tellis (12) catches a fly ball from Palo Verde during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Lilly Easton (55) gets to first base against Palo Verde's Ava Cruz (5) during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kayleen Enriquez (6) throws to first base during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns hits the ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s softball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, defeated host Arbor View 4-0 on Monday.

Taylor Johns went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers, and teammate Ava Koenig struck out nine while throwing a complete-game three-hitter.

Palo Verde (11-0) next hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Arbor View (8-7) plays at Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.