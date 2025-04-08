No. 1 Palo Verde defeats Arbor View in 5A softball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde’s softball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, claimed a 4-0 road win over Arbor View on Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde’s softball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, defeated host Arbor View 4-0 on Monday.
Taylor Johns went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers, and teammate Ava Koenig struck out nine while throwing a complete-game three-hitter.
Palo Verde (11-0) next hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Arbor View (8-7) plays at Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
