No. 2 Coronado defeats No. 4 Gorman in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado’s Ella Schultz chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado midfielder Emily McKinney chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel chase the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara (21) commands the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman midfielder Cassidy Gottesman chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado’s Ella Schultz chases the bal during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Lyvea Caceres makes a save during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado defender Ella Schultz high-fives teammate Allison Kleiner after a goal during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 9:38 pm
 

Coronado’s girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Bishop Gorman 3-1 on Wednesday at Gorman.

Ella Schultz, Taylor Takahashi and Emily McKinney each scored a goal during the first half for Coronado (8-1, 4-1 5A Southern League). Ryan Neel and Allison Kleiner both recorded an assist for the Cougars.

Coronado next plays at No. 5 Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Gorman (5-5, 2-4) hosts Arbor View at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

