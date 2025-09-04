No. 2 Coronado defeats No. 4 Gorman in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado’s girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Bishop Gorman 3-1 on Wednesday at Gorman.
Ella Schultz, Taylor Takahashi and Emily McKinney each scored a goal during the first half for Coronado (8-1, 4-1 5A Southern League). Ryan Neel and Allison Kleiner both recorded an assist for the Cougars.
Coronado next plays at No. 5 Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Gorman (5-5, 2-4) hosts Arbor View at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
