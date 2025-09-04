No. 2 Coronado defeats No. 4 Gorman in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado’s girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.

Coronado defender Ella Schultz high-fives teammate Allison Kleiner after a goal during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Lyvea Caceres makes a save during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Ella Schultz chases the bal during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman midfielder Cassidy Gottesman chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman defender Laila Lazzara (21) commands the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel chase the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado midfielder Emily McKinney chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Ella Schultz chases the ball during a girls soccer game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s girls soccer team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Bishop Gorman 3-1 on Wednesday at Gorman.

Ella Schultz, Taylor Takahashi and Emily McKinney each scored a goal during the first half for Coronado (8-1, 4-1 5A Southern League). Ryan Neel and Allison Kleiner both recorded an assist for the Cougars.

Coronado next plays at No. 5 Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Gorman (5-5, 2-4) hosts Arbor View at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

