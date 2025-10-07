No. 2 Coronado sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Coronado’s girls volleyball team defeated Foothill in three sets at Coronado. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s girls volleyball team, No. 2 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A girls volleyball rankings, swept Foothill in three sets 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 Monday night at Coronado.
Gentry Oblad, a Grand Canyon commit, had 10 kills, 14 digs and two aces for Coronado (20-7, 4-1 5A Desert League).
UNLV commit Julie Beckham had 11 kills and six digs, and Hawaii commit Rachel Purser added eight kills and four blocks for the Cougars.
Coronado next plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Foothill (11-14, 1-4) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
