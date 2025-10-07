No. 2 Coronado sweeps Foothill in 5A girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado’s girls volleyball team defeated Foothill in three sets at Coronado. Here are photos from the match.

Coronado's Gentry Oblad (7) lines up the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players watch the ball from Foothill land out of bounds, giving them the final point to win the game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Hannah Wayment (1) gets the ball past Foothill defenders for the point during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players celebrate as they defeat Foothill in a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Addison Chase (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Julie Beckham (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Quinn Van Mossevelde (5) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) celebrates a play with teammates during a volleyball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Bryn Neibaur (9) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Nakisa Friedman (4) tries to save the ball during a volleyball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Rachel Purser (9) gets the ball past Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Avery Wright jumps for a save during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Julie Beckham (2) sends the ball to Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players celebrate after a play against Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill players try to save the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Julie Beckham (2) sends the ball to Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players celebrate during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Kiara Henderson (6) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Bryn Neibaur (9) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Skylar Zach (2) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Gentry Oblad (7) sends the ball to Foothill during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Lexington Trummell (3) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Alyssa Leone (8) sets the ball during a volleyball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s girls volleyball team, No. 2 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A girls volleyball rankings, swept Foothill in three sets 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 Monday night at Coronado.

Gentry Oblad, a Grand Canyon commit, had 10 kills, 14 digs and two aces for Coronado (20-7, 4-1 5A Desert League).

UNLV commit Julie Beckham had 11 kills and six digs, and Hawaii commit Rachel Purser added eight kills and four blocks for the Cougars.

Coronado next plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Foothill (11-14, 1-4) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

