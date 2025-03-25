No. 2 Palo Verde blanks Shadow Ridge in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde’s baseball team claimed a home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Shadow Ridge's Marco Montesanti runs for first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Tanner Johns, right, looks to pass the ball after tagging out Shadow Ridge's Kyson Rollo (4) during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Jackson Nelson pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss celebrates after scoring a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammates during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies (10) dives for home plate to score a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies runs to for home plate against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Oliver Schoppmann runs to first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss swings for a hit against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti (8) gets to first base as Palo Verde's Tanner Johns waits for the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson rounds second base against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss (25) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Giovanni Galvan during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson scores a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Brayden Leavitt swings for a hit during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson catches a fly ball from Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Payton Bryan pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge players celebrate a play during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson reacts from first base during a baseball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti runs to second base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s baseball team, which is No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Shadow Ridge 6-0 at Palo Verde on Monday.

Freshman Noah Knudson threw five scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts to earn the win for the Panthers (11-4).

Palo Verde next plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shadow Ridge (3-8) hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

