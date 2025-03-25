No. 2 Palo Verde blanks Shadow Ridge in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde’s baseball team claimed a home win over Shadow Ridge on Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde’s baseball team, which is No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Shadow Ridge 6-0 at Palo Verde on Monday.
Freshman Noah Knudson threw five scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts to earn the win for the Panthers (11-4).
Palo Verde next plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shadow Ridge (3-8) hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.