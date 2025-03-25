74°F
No. 2 Palo Verde blanks Shadow Ridge in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High Sch ...
Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti runs to second base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High ...
Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti runs to second base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson reacts from first base during a baseball game against Shadow Ridge ...
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson reacts from first base during a baseball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge players celebrate a play during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monda ...
Shadow Ridge players celebrate a play during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Payton Bryan pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School o ...
Shadow Ridge's Payton Bryan pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson catches a fly ball from Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Pal ...
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson catches a fly ball from Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Brayden Leavitt swings for a hit during a baseball game at Palo Verde High Schoo ...
Shadow Ridge's Brayden Leavitt swings for a hit during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson scores a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo V ...
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson scores a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss (25) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Giovanni Galvan during a baseb ...
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss (25) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Giovanni Galvan during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson rounds second base against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at ...
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson rounds second base against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti (8) gets to first base as Palo Verde's Tanner Johns waits for ...
Shadow Ridge's Anthony Montesanti (8) gets to first base as Palo Verde's Tanner Johns waits for the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss swings for a hit against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo ...
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss swings for a hit against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Oliver Schoppmann runs to first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High S ...
Shadow Ridge's Oliver Schoppmann runs to first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies runs to for home plate against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game ...
Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies runs to for home plate against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High Sch ...
Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies (10) dives for home plate to score a run against Shadow Ridge durin ...
Palo Verde's Luke Jefferies (10) dives for home plate to score a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammat ...
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammates during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss celebrates after scoring a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball ...
Palo Verde's Ethan Clauss celebrates after scoring a run against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Jackson Nelson pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School ...
Shadow Ridge's Jackson Nelson pitches the ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Tanner Johns, right, looks to pass the ball after tagging out Shadow Ridge's Kyson ...
Palo Verde's Tanner Johns, right, looks to pass the ball after tagging out Shadow Ridge's Kyson Rollo (4) during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge's Marco Montesanti runs for first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High S ...
Shadow Ridge's Marco Montesanti runs for first base during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
March 24, 2025 - 7:43 pm
March 24, 2025 - 7:43 pm
 

Palo Verde’s baseball team, which is No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Shadow Ridge 6-0 at Palo Verde on Monday.

Freshman Noah Knudson threw five scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts to earn the win for the Panthers (11-4).

Palo Verde next plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shadow Ridge (3-8) hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

