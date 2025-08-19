No. 2 Palo Verde, No. 5 Desert Oasis play to draw in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Palo Verde and Desert Oasis played to a draw in a high school boys soccer match Monday. Here are photos from the match.
Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and No. 5 Desert Oasis played to a 2-2 draw in a high school boys soccer match Monday at Palo Verde.
Brody Nuckles scored two goals for Desert Oasis (2-0-1).
Palo Verde (0-0-1) next hosts Eldorado at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Desert Oasis plays at Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
