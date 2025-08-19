No. 2 Palo Verde, No. 5 Desert Oasis play to draw in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Palo Verde and Desert Oasis played to a draw in a high school boys soccer match Monday. Here are photos from the match.

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard (27) tries to stop the ball as Desert Oasis scores a goal during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Brody Nuckles kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players celebrate a goal against Desert Oasis during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s Henry Reed (3) kicks the ball against Desert Oasis during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis scores against Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis players celebrate a goal against Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Victor Juarez (22) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Augstin Soto (6) heads the ball against Desert Oasis during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Noah Johnson (11) kicks the ball against Desert Oasis but comes up short on the goal during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Augstin Soto (6) tries to get the ball from Desert Oasis' Brady Morris, right, during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Haydn Rodrigues (72) tries to get the ball around Desert Oasis' lan Gonzalez (17) and Brandon Olson (9) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard (27) blocks a shot from Desert Oasis during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and No. 5 Desert Oasis played to a 2-2 draw in a high school boys soccer match Monday at Palo Verde.

Brody Nuckles scored two goals for Desert Oasis (2-0-1).

Palo Verde (0-0-1) next hosts Eldorado at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Desert Oasis plays at Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

