No. 3 Arbor View defeats Coronado in 5A flag football — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s flag football team improved its record to 18-2 with a home win over Coronado on Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View’s Miranda Reiter (87) runs the ball after an interception against Coronado during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball under pressure from Arbor View’s Dayana Matias (1) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Danielle Morales (3) runs the ball against Coronado during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Elyce Phillinganes (8) tries to get around Coronado’s Gavynn Taylor (21) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Jiselle Dudley (11) breaks up a pass intended for Arbor View’s Alayna Untalasco-Heath (4) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Danielle Morales (3) pulls the flags of Coronado’s Micah Weiss (13) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Jordyn Franklin (8) runs the ball against Arbor View’s Karah Foss (14) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg (1) throws the ball as Arbor View’s Kaylinn Foss (10) defends during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball as Arbor View’s Mia Rojas (16) reaches to pull her flags during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Jiselle Dudley (11) intercepts a ball intended for Arbor View’s Mia Rojas (16) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Jiselle Dudley (11) runs the ball between Arbor View’s Karah Foss (14) and Vega Monreal (5) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Miranda Reiter (87) looks to intercept a ball intended for Coronado’s Pantelas-Hemmers (4) as Arbor View’s Vega Monreal (5) defends during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Camryn Carvell (7) pulls the flags of Coronado’s Justice Pantelas-Hemmers (4) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Micah Weiss (13) goes up for the reception past Arbor View’s Vega Monreal (5) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Miranda Reiter (87) runs the ball against Coronado’s Samia Linton-Rivera (28) during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Karah Foss (14) runs the ball against Coronado during a flag football game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s flag football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 38-12 home win over Coronado on Wednesday night.

Karah Foss completed 20 of 28 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the Aggies (18-2, 5-1 5A Southern League).

Arbor View next hosts SLAM! Nevada at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Coronado (7-8, 0-6) hosts No. 2 Desert Oasis at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

