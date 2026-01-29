No. 3 Arbor View defeats Coronado in 5A flag football — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s flag football team improved its record to 18-2 with a home win over Coronado on Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Arbor View’s flag football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 38-12 home win over Coronado on Wednesday night.
Karah Foss completed 20 of 28 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the Aggies (18-2, 5-1 5A Southern League).
Arbor View next hosts SLAM! Nevada at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Coronado (7-8, 0-6) hosts No. 2 Desert Oasis at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
