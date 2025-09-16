84°F
Nevada Preps

No. 3 Arbor View outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s Sophia Yuzon (6) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde ...
Arbor View’s Sophia Yuzon (6) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High ...
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Bella Berenato (7) spikes the ball against Arbor View during a volleyball gam ...
Palo Verde's Bella Berenato (7) spikes the ball against Arbor View during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's Madison Jameson-Rodriguez (5) jumps for the ball during a volleyball game aga ...
Arbor View's Madison Jameson-Rodriguez (5) jumps for the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High Sch ...
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's opposite Cori Leavitt (12) sends the ball over against Palo Verde during a vo ...
Arbor View's opposite Cori Leavitt (12) sends the ball over against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View setter Alexxa Chan (14) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde ...
Arbor View setter Alexxa Chan (14) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High ...
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's Audrey Jaeck (1) watches as the ball lands just inside the line during a voll ...
Arbor View's Audrey Jaeck (1) watches as the ball lands just inside the line during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's libero Lauryn Brenner (8) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Pa ...
Arbor View's libero Lauryn Brenner (8) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde players celebrate after a play during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on ...
Palo Verde players celebrate after a play during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) spikes the ball past Palo Verde during a volleyba ...
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) spikes the ball past Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball for middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) during ...
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball for middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) sends the ball over the net as Palo Verde blocker ...
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) sends the ball over the net as Palo Verde blockers defend during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde a ...
Arbor View's Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View players celebrate after a play against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor ...
Arbor View players celebrate after a play against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) looks to send the ball over the net during a volleyb ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) looks to send the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) lines up the ball before spiking against Palo Ver ...
Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) lines up the ball before spiking against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's Sophia Yuzon (6) makes a save against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at ...
Arbor View's Sophia Yuzon (6) makes a save against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Ar ...
Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View ...
Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) tries to save the ball during a volleyball game ...
Palo Verde middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) tries to save the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View's setter Alexxa Chan (14) comes up short to get to the ball during a volleyball ...
Arbor View's setter Alexxa Chan (14) comes up short to get to the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arbor View libero Lauryn Brenner (8) tries to save the ball while playing Palo Verde during a v ...
Arbor View libero Lauryn Brenner (8) tries to save the ball while playing Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 9:14 pm
 

Arbor View’s girls volleyball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Palo Verde 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13 on Monday at Arbor View.

Tamara Vai Unga had 23 kills and four aces for Arbor View (13-2, 2-0 5A Mountain League).

Cameron Reese added 14 kills, four aces and two blocks for the Aggies, and Cori Leavitt had 13 kills.

Palo Verde (8-4, 1-2) next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Arbor View hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

