No. 3 Arbor View outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s girls volleyball team claimed a five-set win over Palo Verde on Monday at Arbor View. Here are photos from the match.
Arbor View’s girls volleyball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Palo Verde 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13 on Monday at Arbor View.
Tamara Vai Unga had 23 kills and four aces for Arbor View (13-2, 2-0 5A Mountain League).
Cameron Reese added 14 kills, four aces and two blocks for the Aggies, and Cori Leavitt had 13 kills.
Palo Verde (8-4, 1-2) next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Arbor View hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
