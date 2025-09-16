No. 3 Arbor View outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s girls volleyball team claimed a five-set win over Palo Verde on Monday at Arbor View. Here are photos from the match.

Arbor View libero Lauryn Brenner (8) tries to save the ball while playing Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's setter Alexxa Chan (14) comes up short to get to the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) tries to save the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sends the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Sophia Yuzon (6) makes a save against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) lines up the ball before spiking against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde outside hitter Kennedy Cope (2) looks to send the ball over the net during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View players celebrate after a play against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) sends the ball over the net as Palo Verde blockers defend during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball for middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View outside hitter Tamara Vai Unga (9) spikes the ball past Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players celebrate after a play during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's libero Lauryn Brenner (8) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Audrey Jaeck (1) watches as the ball lands just inside the line during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View setter Alexxa Chan (14) serves the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's opposite Cori Leavitt (12) sends the ball over against Palo Verde during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Madison Jameson-Rodriguez (5) jumps for the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Bella Berenato (7) spikes the ball against Arbor View during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jovani Corniel (1) sets the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s Sophia Yuzon (6) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s girls volleyball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 4 Palo Verde 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13 on Monday at Arbor View.

Tamara Vai Unga had 23 kills and four aces for Arbor View (13-2, 2-0 5A Mountain League).

Cameron Reese added 14 kills, four aces and two blocks for the Aggies, and Cori Leavitt had 13 kills.

Palo Verde (8-4, 1-2) next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Arbor View hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

