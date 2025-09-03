No. 3 Las Vegas shuts out No. 2 Canyon Springs in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Las Vegas High, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 2 Canyon Springs in a boys soccer match Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Las Vegas High, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys soccer rankings, shut out No. 2 Canyon Springs 4-0 at home on Tuesday.
Xavier Venavides Monroy scored two goals for Las Vegas (5-1). Anthony Cardenas and Caleb Bowden each added a goal for the Wildcats.
Las Vegas next hosts No. 4 Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Canyon Springs (6-3) hosts Arbor View at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
