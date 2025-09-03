85°F
Nevada Preps

No. 3 Las Vegas shuts out No. 2 Canyon Springs in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (11) heads the ball to score past Canyon Springs during a soccer ...
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (11) heads the ball to score past Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canyon Springs players get the ball away from the goal during a soccer game at Las Vegas High S ...
Canyon Springs players get the ball away from the goal during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Xavier Venavides Monroy (17) reacts after scoring against Canyon Springs duri ...
Las Vegas’ Xavier Venavides Monroy (17) reacts after scoring against Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canyon Springs' David Gonzalez Turcios (10) heads the ball against Las Vegas during a soccer ga ...
Canyon Springs' David Gonzalez Turcios (10) heads the ball against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas players celebrate a goal against Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas Hig ...
Las Vegas players celebrate a goal against Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (11) heads the ball to score past Canyon Springs during a soccer ...
Las Vegas’ Lex Madrigal (11) heads the ball to score past Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) moves the ball up the field as Canyon Springs' Gabriel ...
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) moves the ball up the field as Canyon Springs' Gabriel Mejia, right, defends during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canyon Springs' Jaden Aguirre looks to shoot against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Las Vega ...
Canyon Springs' Jaden Aguirre looks to shoot against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canyon Springs goalkeeper Enrique Vargas tries to stop a shot from Las Vegas during a soccer ga ...
Canyon Springs goalkeeper Enrique Vargas tries to stop a shot from Las Vegas during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) and Canyon Springs' Lex Madrigal vie for the ball durin ...
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) and Canyon Springs' Lex Madrigal vie for the ball during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas plays Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. ...
Las Vegas plays Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canyon Springs' David Gonzalez Turcios (10) heads the ball in front of Las Vegas’ Adolfo ...
Canyon Springs' David Gonzalez Turcios (10) heads the ball in front of Las Vegas’ Adolfo Gabriel-Murcia (15) during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) celebrates a goal against Canyon Springs during a socce ...
Las Vegas’ Anthony Cardenas (10) celebrates a goal against Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas goalkeeper Ulises Mier (1) stops the ball from Canyon Springs during a soccer game at ...
Las Vegas goalkeeper Ulises Mier (1) stops the ball from Canyon Springs during a soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 9:11 pm
 

Las Vegas High, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys soccer rankings, shut out No. 2 Canyon Springs 4-0 at home on Tuesday.

Xavier Venavides Monroy scored two goals for Las Vegas (5-1). Anthony Cardenas and Caleb Bowden each added a goal for the Wildcats.

Las Vegas next hosts No. 4 Desert Oasis at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Canyon Springs (6-3) hosts Arbor View at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

