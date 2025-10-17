No. 3 Silverado rolls past Sunrise Mountain in 4A football — PHOTOS
Silverado’s football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a road win over Sunrise Mountain on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.
Silverado’s football team, No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated Sunrise Mountain 54-6 on Thursday night at Sunrise Mountain.
Brandon Belyeu blocked a punt, had two sacks and two tackles for Silverado. The Skyhawks (7-1, 4-0 4A Mountain League) recovered two fumbles and had an interception on defense.
Jaxton Seward has three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Silverado. Dillon Elliott threw two touchdown passes, and backup quarterback Marek Piekarski threw for 148 yards and three TDs for the Skyhawks.
Jamal Thrower rushed for 80 yards for Sunrise Mountain (3-6, 1-3). Cam’Ron Ford threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Eric Warrior for the Miners’ lone touchdown.
Silverado is ranked No. 2 in the NIAA’s 4A HRM rankings.
Silverado next hosts Cheyenne, and Sunrise Mountain plays at Rancho. Both games are at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
