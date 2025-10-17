No. 3 Silverado rolls past Sunrise Mountain in 4A football — PHOTOS

Silverado’s football team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a road win over Sunrise Mountain on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

Silverado quarterback Dillon Elliott throws the ball during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado wide receiver Jayden Luangrath (16) goes down with the ball during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado quarterback Clemente Jones runs the ball for a touchdown during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado quarterback Clemente Jones runs the ball for a touchdown during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado players celebrate recovering a fumble during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado wide receiver Jersiah Eva battles through defenders during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado wide receiver Jersiah Eva runs the ball during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Sunrise Mountain’s Kaylin Mills (8) carries the ball as Silverado linebacker Timo Nunu grabs hold of him during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado running back Armani Combs runs the ball down the field during a football game between Silverado and Sunrise Mountain at Sunrise Mountain High School Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado’s football team, No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated Sunrise Mountain 54-6 on Thursday night at Sunrise Mountain.

Brandon Belyeu blocked a punt, had two sacks and two tackles for Silverado. The Skyhawks (7-1, 4-0 4A Mountain League) recovered two fumbles and had an interception on defense.

Jaxton Seward has three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Silverado. Dillon Elliott threw two touchdown passes, and backup quarterback Marek Piekarski threw for 148 yards and three TDs for the Skyhawks.

Jamal Thrower rushed for 80 yards for Sunrise Mountain (3-6, 1-3). Cam’Ron Ford threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Eric Warrior for the Miners’ lone touchdown.

Silverado is ranked No. 2 in the NIAA’s 4A HRM rankings.

Silverado next hosts Cheyenne, and Sunrise Mountain plays at Rancho. Both games are at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.

