No. 3 Sunrise Mountain blanks No. 2 Desert Pines in 4A soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain’s boys soccer team claimed a road win at Desert Pines in a battle of two of the top Class 4A teams. Here are photos from the match.
Sunrise Mountain’s boys soccer team, No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated No. 2 Desert Pines 2-0 on Monday at Desert Pines.
Sunrise Mountain (11-2-4, 7-2-2 4A Lake League) next hosts Rancho at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to conclude the regular season.
Desert Pines (15-4-2, 7-2-2) finishes the regular season at No. 4 Chaparral at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
