62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 3 Sunrise Mountain blanks No. 2 Desert Pines in 4A soccer — PHOTOS

Desert Pines Jesus Nunez (11) slides to defend Sunrise Mountain defensive midfielder Antonio Be ...
Desert Pines Jesus Nunez (11) slides to defend Sunrise Mountain defensive midfielder Antonio Beltran (17) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines goalkeeper deflects a goal during a high school soccer game against Sunrise Mounta ...
Desert Pines goalkeeper deflects a goal during a high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain Henry Jimenez (8) and Desert Pines midfielder Johan Tepetzi (18) jump for a he ...
Sunrise Mountain Henry Jimenez (8) and Desert Pines midfielder Johan Tepetzi (18) jump for a header during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain central midfielder Mario Dominguez (5) and Desert Pines midfielder Raul Pleite ...
Sunrise Mountain central midfielder Mario Dominguez (5) and Desert Pines midfielder Raul Pleitez (21) jump for a header during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain wing Noel Rivera-Ramos (11) protects the ball from Desert Pines midfielder Rau ...
Sunrise Mountain wing Noel Rivera-Ramos (11) protects the ball from Desert Pines midfielder Raul Pleitez (21) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz Martinez (12) blocks the ball during a high school ...
Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz Martinez (12) blocks the ball during a high school soccer game against Desert Pines at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz (12) and Leandro Molina Siam (4) defend Desert Pine ...
Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz (12) and Leandro Molina Siam (4) defend Desert Pines midfielder Eiyel Simpson (7) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during ...
Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sunrise Mountain central defensive midfielder Antonio Beltran (17) and Desert Pines midfielder ...
Sunrise Mountain central defensive midfielder Antonio Beltran (17) and Desert Pines midfielder Eiyel Simpson (7) fight for the ball during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at ...
Nevada Preps notebook: The Meadows eyes boys, girls state tennis titles
Arbor View Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) runs with the ball during a football game between ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Where are teams in final rankings of season?
Mojave football head coach Wes Pacheco poses for a photo during a preseason meeting and media d ...
Friday recap: Football teams making moves toward playoff positioning
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2025 - 11:48 pm
 

Sunrise Mountain’s boys soccer team, No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated No. 2 Desert Pines 2-0 on Monday at Desert Pines.

Sunrise Mountain (11-2-4, 7-2-2 4A Lake League) next hosts Rancho at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to conclude the regular season.

Desert Pines (15-4-2, 7-2-2) finishes the regular season at No. 4 Chaparral at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arbor View Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) approaches the end zone during a football game bet ...
Arbor View holds off Desert Pines in OT thriller
By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

Arbor View and Desert Pines combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense Friday, but it was the Aggies’ defense in overtime that ultimately made the difference.

MORE STORIES