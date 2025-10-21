No. 3 Sunrise Mountain blanks No. 2 Desert Pines in 4A soccer — PHOTOS

Sunrise Mountain’s boys soccer team claimed a road win at Desert Pines in a battle of two of the top Class 4A teams. Here are photos from the match.

Nevada Preps rankings: Where are teams in final rankings of season?

Sunrise Mountain central defensive midfielder Antonio Beltran (17) and Desert Pines midfielder Eiyel Simpson (7) fight for the ball during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz (12) and Leandro Molina Siam (4) defend Desert Pines midfielder Eiyel Simpson (7) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain left back Cristopher Munoz Martinez (12) blocks the ball during a high school soccer game against Desert Pines at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain wing Noel Rivera-Ramos (11) protects the ball from Desert Pines midfielder Raul Pleitez (21) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain central midfielder Mario Dominguez (5) and Desert Pines midfielder Raul Pleitez (21) jump for a header during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain Henry Jimenez (8) and Desert Pines midfielder Johan Tepetzi (18) jump for a header during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines goalkeeper deflects a goal during a high school soccer game against Sunrise Mountain at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines Jesus Nunez (11) slides to defend Sunrise Mountain defensive midfielder Antonio Beltran (17) during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise Mountain’s boys soccer team, No. 3 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated No. 2 Desert Pines 2-0 on Monday at Desert Pines.

Sunrise Mountain (11-2-4, 7-2-2 4A Lake League) next hosts Rancho at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to conclude the regular season.

Desert Pines (15-4-2, 7-2-2) finishes the regular season at No. 4 Chaparral at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.