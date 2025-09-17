No. 4 Arbor View bests No. 5 Centennial in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Sophia Sachs scored three goals to lead Arbor View’s girls soccer team to a road win at Centennial. Here are photos from the match.
Arbor View’s girls soccer team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 5-2 road win at No. 5 Centennial on Tuesday.
Sophia Sachs scored three goals and recorded an assist for Arbor View (5-3-1, 5-3-1 5A Southern League). The Aggies led 4-1 at halftime.
Arbor View next hosts No. 1 Coronado at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Centennial (5-4-1, 5-4) hosts Liberty at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 29.
