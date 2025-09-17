No. 4 Arbor View bests No. 5 Centennial in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Sophia Sachs scored three goals to lead Arbor View’s girls soccer team to a road win at Centennial. Here are photos from the match.

Arbor View's Sophia Sachs (4) kicks the ball past Centennial goalkeeper Madelyn Hartman before scoring a goal during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Julianne Donnelly (16) and Arbor View's Sydney Smith (22) go for the ball during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Alexandra Miranda (10) gets tripped up with Arbor View's Sydney Smith (22) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks misses the ball as Centennial scores a goal during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Skyley Mecham (20) and Arbor View's Mai Ly Hayes (8) vie for the ball during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Danielle Morales (3) brings the ball up the field against Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View gets the ball past Centennial goalkeeper Madelyn Hartman for a goal during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial goalkeeper Madelyn Hartman (49) stops a shot from Arbor View during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Danielle Morales (3) gets tripped up with Centennial's Skyley Mecham (20) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Jazlyn Chavez (5) moves the ball past Centennial's Rachel Foreman (4) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Alayna Malloy (1) brings the ball up the field against Arbor View during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Sophia Sachs (4) kicks the ball around Centennial goalkeeper Madelyn Hartman to score a goal during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Skyley Mecham (20) brings the ball up the field against Arbor View's Cadence Atkins (15) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks tries to block a shot from Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Natalie Limon (10) kicks the ball past Centennial's Alyce Cartwright (9) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks (33) tries to stop a shot from Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Aspen Romeo (1) kicks the ball against Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Sydney Smith (22) kicks the ball out of bounds against Centennial's Skyley Mecham (20) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View scores a goal against Centennial during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates her goal with Danielle Morales (3) during a soccer game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s girls soccer team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 5-2 road win at No. 5 Centennial on Tuesday.

Sophia Sachs scored three goals and recorded an assist for Arbor View (5-3-1, 5-3-1 5A Southern League). The Aggies led 4-1 at halftime.

Arbor View next hosts No. 1 Coronado at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Centennial (5-4-1, 5-4) hosts Liberty at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 29.

