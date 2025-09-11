81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 4 Arbor View blanks Liberty in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Arbor View teammates celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View ...
Arbor View teammates celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Arbor View teammates Sydney Smith (22) and Cadence Atkins (15) celebrate a goal during a girls ...
Arbor View teammates Sydney Smith (22) and Cadence Atkins (15) celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and ...
Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Liberty midfielder Ziahli De La Hoya (7) bumps the ball with her head during a girls soccer gam ...
Liberty midfielder Ziahli De La Hoya (7) bumps the ball with her head during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Liberty midfielder Lily Rothschild (4) loses the ball during a girls soccer game between Libert ...
Liberty midfielder Lily Rothschild (4) loses the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Liberty midfielder Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) bumps the ball with her head during a girls socce ...
Liberty midfielder Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) bumps the ball with her head during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Liberty goalkeeper Brooke Kramer makes a save during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Ar ...
Liberty goalkeeper Brooke Kramer makes a save during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Arbor View’s Reagan Klosty (2) competes with Liberty defender Brookelynn Morada (6) for ...
Arbor View’s Reagan Klosty (2) competes with Liberty defender Brookelynn Morada (6) for the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) scores a touchdown during the first half of a high sc ...
Recruiting notebook: Desert Pines sophomore draws Power 4 interest
Las Vegas midfielder Anthony Cardenas takes the ball upfield at the beginning of a soccer match ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) places the ball into the net during a soccer match at Co ...
No. 1 Coronado routs No. 2 Las Vegas High in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Ver ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2025 - 9:11 pm
 

Arbor View’s girls soccer team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Liberty 2-0 on Wednesday at Arbor View.

Danielle Morales and Layla Lindsey each scored a goal for Arbor View (4-3-1, 4-3-1 5A Southern League).

Sophia Sachs and Sydney Smith each recorded an assist for the Aggies. Goalie Emily Marks recorded the shutout.

Arbor View next plays at No. 3 Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty (2-5-2, 2-4-2) hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES