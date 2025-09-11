No. 4 Arbor View blanks Liberty in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s girls soccer team claimed a home win over Liberty on Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Arbor View’s girls soccer team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Liberty 2-0 on Wednesday at Arbor View.
Danielle Morales and Layla Lindsey each scored a goal for Arbor View (4-3-1, 4-3-1 5A Southern League).
Sophia Sachs and Sydney Smith each recorded an assist for the Aggies. Goalie Emily Marks recorded the shutout.
Arbor View next plays at No. 3 Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty (2-5-2, 2-4-2) hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
