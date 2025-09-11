No. 4 Arbor View blanks Liberty in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s girls soccer team claimed a home win over Liberty on Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.

No. 1 Coronado routs No. 2 Las Vegas High in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s Reagan Klosty (2) competes with Liberty defender Brookelynn Morada (6) for the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty goalkeeper Brooke Kramer makes a save during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty midfielder Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) bumps the ball with her head during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty midfielder Lily Rothschild (4) loses the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty midfielder Ziahli De La Hoya (7) bumps the ball with her head during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View teammates Sydney Smith (22) and Cadence Atkins (15) celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View teammates celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game between Liberty and Arbor View at Arbor View High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s girls soccer team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Liberty 2-0 on Wednesday at Arbor View.

Danielle Morales and Layla Lindsey each scored a goal for Arbor View (4-3-1, 4-3-1 5A Southern League).

Sophia Sachs and Sydney Smith each recorded an assist for the Aggies. Goalie Emily Marks recorded the shutout.

Arbor View next plays at No. 3 Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty (2-5-2, 2-4-2) hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.