No. 4 Bishop Gorman beats Desert Oasis in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman claimed a road win at Desert Oasis in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman’s baseball team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 16-8 road win at Desert Oasis on Friday.
Gorman (17-10, 7-3 5A Desert League) next hosts Coronado at 4 p.m. Monday. Desert Oasis (17-11, 4-6) hosts The Meadows at 11 a.m. Saturday.
