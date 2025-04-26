No. 4 Bishop Gorman beats Desert Oasis in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman claimed a road win at Desert Oasis in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis players celebrate teammate Sebastian Frye (3) as he returns to the dugout during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Sebastian Frye runs to home base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman pitcher Jacob Freitas kicks the dirt into place before pitching during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Aidan Smith walks to third base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman pitcher Koa Young pitches the ball during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Colin Walsh runs to third base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman pitcher Koa Young looks down at his mitt before pitching the ball during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Nate Gust runs to home base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’s Andrew Berumen tosses the ball to a teammate during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Austin Arteaga (13) slaps hands with a coach after making it to third base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players watch game action from the dugout during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Jonas Yatson (27) gets ready to run to third base during a baseball game between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis High School Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s baseball team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 16-8 road win at Desert Oasis on Friday.

Gorman (17-10, 7-3 5A Desert League) next hosts Coronado at 4 p.m. Monday. Desert Oasis (17-11, 4-6) hosts The Meadows at 11 a.m. Saturday.

