No. 5 Faith Lutheran defeats Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s baseball team claimed a home win over Green Valley on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran’s baseball team, which is No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Green Valley 6-3 on Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.
Kingston Kela went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Faith Lutheran (6-7, 4-0 5A Mountain League).
Faith Lutheran next plays Mater Academy (Florida) in a tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Green Valley (9-7, 1-3) hosts Rancho at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
