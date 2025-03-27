No. 5 Faith Lutheran defeats Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s baseball team claimed a home win over Green Valley on Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.

No. 2 Palo Verde blanks Shadow Ridge in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela runs to second base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) slides to second base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran infielder Jordan Watkins runs back to the dug out during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley pitcher Karson Tait throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley short stop Caden Kirby (12) watches game action during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley outfielder Jet McNelis runs to home base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley catcher Brady Burns (7) celebrates during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran pitcher Cash Martin throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) eyes a teammate who is up to bat as he readies himself to run to home base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) smiles as he gets ready to walk to first base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s baseball team, which is No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Green Valley 6-3 on Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.

Kingston Kela went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Faith Lutheran (6-7, 4-0 5A Mountain League).

Faith Lutheran next plays Mater Academy (Florida) in a tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Green Valley (9-7, 1-3) hosts Rancho at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.