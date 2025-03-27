81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 5 Faith Lutheran defeats Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) smiles as he gets ready to walk to first base during ...
Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) smiles as he gets ready to walk to first base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) eyes a teammate who is up to bat as he readies himself to ...
Faith Lutheran’s Eli Leone (3) eyes a teammate who is up to bat as he readies himself to run to home base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran pitcher Cash Martin throws the ball during a high school baseball game between G ...
Faith Lutheran pitcher Cash Martin throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley catcher Brady Burns (7) celebrates during a high school baseball game between Gree ...
Green Valley catcher Brady Burns (7) celebrates during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley outfielder Jet McNelis runs to home base during a high school baseball game betwee ...
Green Valley outfielder Jet McNelis runs to home base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley short stop Caden Kirby (12) watches game action during a high school baseball game ...
Green Valley short stop Caden Kirby (12) watches game action during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley pitcher Karson Tait throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Gre ...
Green Valley pitcher Karson Tait throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran infielder Jordan Watkins runs back to the dug out during a high school baseball ...
Faith Lutheran infielder Jordan Watkins runs back to the dug out during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) slides to second base during a high school baseball ...
Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (2) slides to second base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela runs to second base during a high school baseball game b ...
Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela runs to second base during a high school baseball game between Green Valley and Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Coronado's Luke Wilkinson spikes the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volleyball ga ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado players celebrate their victory over Palo Verde in a high school volleyball game at Co ...
Coronado avenges loss in boys volleyball state title game — PHOTOS
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson rounds second base against Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde's Noah Knudson pitches to Shadow Ridge during a baseball game at Palo Verde High Sch ...
No. 2 Palo Verde blanks Shadow Ridge in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2025 - 7:34 pm
 

Faith Lutheran’s baseball team, which is No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Green Valley 6-3 on Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.

Kingston Kela went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Faith Lutheran (6-7, 4-0 5A Mountain League).

Faith Lutheran next plays Mater Academy (Florida) in a tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Green Valley (9-7, 1-3) hosts Rancho at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES