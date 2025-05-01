80°F
No. 5 Las Vegas High fends off Foothill in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Foothill infielder Will Gibson (6) lays on the ground after catching the ball during a run in a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas baseball player catches the ball during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill utility player Landon Angelo eyes the ball during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill pitcher Tyler Straily throws the ball during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill pitcher Tyler Straily tries to beat a Las Vegas batter to first base with the ball during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas pitcher Hunter Iverson takes off his batting gear after making a run to second base during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill first baseman Steven Alvarado runs towards the ball during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Foothill at Foothill High School Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 7:04 pm
 

Las Vegas High’s baseball team, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 7-5 road win over Foothill on Thursday.

Ole Miss commit Bryden Bull went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles for the Wildcats (20-9, 8-4 5A Desert League).

Las Vegas and Foothill both advance to next week’s 5A Southern Region tournament. Foothill (19-10-1, 5-7) clinched the Desert League’s final playoff spot on a tiebreaker over Desert Oasis and Shadow Ridge.

Las Vegas, the No. 2 seed, hosts third-seeded Faith Lutheran in an opening-round game. Foothill, the No. 4 seed, plays at Mountain League champion Palo Verde. Both games are at 4 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

