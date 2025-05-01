No. 5 Las Vegas High fends off Foothill in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Las Vegas High’s baseball team claimed a road win over Foothill on Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Las Vegas High’s baseball team, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 7-5 road win over Foothill on Thursday.
Ole Miss commit Bryden Bull went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles for the Wildcats (20-9, 8-4 5A Desert League).
Las Vegas and Foothill both advance to next week’s 5A Southern Region tournament. Foothill (19-10-1, 5-7) clinched the Desert League’s final playoff spot on a tiebreaker over Desert Oasis and Shadow Ridge.
Las Vegas, the No. 2 seed, hosts third-seeded Faith Lutheran in an opening-round game. Foothill, the No. 4 seed, plays at Mountain League champion Palo Verde. Both games are at 4 p.m. Monday.
