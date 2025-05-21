Northern teams to stay in 5A for spring sports after NIAA meeting

Northern Nevada schools will remain in Class 5A in all spring sports after a NIAA realignment meeting decision Wednesday.

Basic infielder Adrian Ramos (1) shows the official he has the ball for an out at second base as Reno runner Darrel Dalen (18) looks on during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic catcher Koa Won (4) works to grab a wild throw against Reno during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno runner Braden Jones (2) celebrates scoring against Faith Lutheran catcher Kade Gerboc-Chun (4) during day two of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno pitcher Tory Riley (3) releases a throw to a Faith Lutheran batter during day two of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic players and their coach talk strategy on the mound on a timeout against Reno during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno players celebrate their first score of the game against Basic during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

At the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Realignment Committee meeting Wednesday, Northern 5A/4A committee representatives said their member schools want to remain in 5A in all spring sports.

The committee gave preliminary approval to alignment proposals for all eight spring sports for the next three seasons.

Schools will have a chance to appeal their placements at a meeting May 28, where the committee will also discuss playoff formats for all spring sports and wrestling.

Southern Nevada schools have won 5A team state championships in all seven spring sports the North and South compete in the last two seasons. Boys volleyball is a Southern-only sport.

The North has already decided to avoid 5A Southern teams in girls soccer, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls basketball, but decided in the fall to rejoin 5A in girls golf. The North also elected not to participate in football’s new Open Division postseason, which will include the top four Southern 5A teams based on a rating system.

A Northern Nevada school hasn’t won a baseball state title in the top classification since 2004. The last two 5A baseball state title games have featured a Northern and Southern team. Palo Verde won in 2024 on an if-necessary game and Basic won this year’s championship Saturday in extra innings.

The committee made adjustments to alignment proposals from the NIAA in 5A baseball and softball.

In 5A baseball, the committee voted to expand on the NIAA’s original proposal of nine Southern teams to 12. Coronado, Shadow Ridge and two-time defending 4A state champion Durango will join 5A.

5A baseball will include Southern teams Basic, Palo Verde, Faith Lutheran, Centennial, Las Vegas High, Bishop Gorman, Arbor View, Liberty, Desert Oasis, Coronado, Shadow Ridge and Durango. Southern 5A/4A representatives at the meeting said they expect Green Valley to petition up to 5A.

5A softball was originally aligned with eight Southern teams but went to 10 with the addition of Green Valley and Doral Academy. 5A softball will include Southern teams Palo Verde, Shadow Ridge, Centennial, Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Coronado, Basic, Green Valley and Doral Academy.

