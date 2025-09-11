Northwest football foes renew rivalry thanks to bond between coaches

Arbor View and Centennial’s football teams will play for the first time since 2021 on Friday, after their two coaches worked together to make the game happen.

Arbor View head coach Sam Norris speaks with the referee about where the kickoff should start during the football game against Millard South on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The Aggies lost with a final score of 7-49. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial head coach DJ Campbell addresses his team after the football game on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Centennial High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View head coach Sam Norris speaks to the team after a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The Aggies lost with a final score of 7-49. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several things have changed for the Arbor View and Centennial football programs since 2021.

The Aggies reached their first football state title game last season and are being led by their third coach in three years.

The Bulldogs went winless in 2022 and then won back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024.

That means the two Northwest schools will have plenty of catching up to do when they renew their rivalry this week. Centennial, No. 6 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, hosts No. 4 Arbor View at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Kids aren’t even wearing red at school this week because they’re like, ‘Nope, it’s Arbor week. We’re not wearing red,’” Centennial coach DJ Campbell said. “We have a great program. They have a great program. It’s just going to be something good to see. It’s good for the communities.”

Proximity isn’t the only thing that ties the two programs together. Campbell has a long-standing relationship with Arbor View coach Sam Norris. Campbell was once a standout player at Cheyenne when Norris was coaching at the school.

“The thing between Campbell and I, DJ is family to me. That’s bigger than football,” Norris said. “Even though Arbor View and Centennial are rivals, there’s no hatred. This is a fellowship. This is love.”

‘That’s my guy’

Campbell remembers his first meeting with Norris, then an assistant coach at Cheyenne, and the “mean scowl” on his face.

The two kept in touch even after Campbell, a safety, went on to play at Cal and in the NFL. Norris also coached Campbell’s three younger brothers.

“Norris and I have a great relationship. That’s like my big brother. … That’s my guy,” said Campbell, who added that their sons play baseball together.

The two reunited at Centennial when Campbell returned home and wanted to start coaching. He joined the Bulldogs as an assistant in 2018, when Norris was an offensive line coach at the school. The two were on the Centennial staff when the team lost the 4A state title game to Liberty in 2019.

Campbell, after the Bulldogs went a combined 1-17 in 2021 and 2022, took over as head coach in 2023. The team turned things around his first season, going 11-1 and winning the 4A state title.

“(Campbell) had those qualities as a leader from a long time ago, then going through his situations and developing as a man at Cal and through the NFL,” Norris said. “He’s always had the desire to learn and to help people. That’s just his nature and he’s a student of the game.”

Norris left for Arbor View in 2024, when Centennial offensive coordinator Marlon Barnett took over as head coach. The Aggies reached the 5A Division I state title game last year, while the Bulldogs moved up to 5A Division III and captured another state title.

Barnett left Arbor View this offseason to become the offensive coordinator at Independence Community College (Kansas). That led to Norris getting promoted to head coach.

“I’m proud of him. When he first got the job, he was nervous and he called me. And I said, ‘Dude, you got it,’” Campbell said. “He’s been an assistant his entire career. He never would have thought that he would have been in this position. But I know the man that Norris is. He’s a great leader of young men and always has been.”

‘A lot of great football’

Arbor View (0-3) has lost its first three games against quality out-of-state competition, but the Aggies are still a contender to get into the Open Division state tournament.

Centennial (2-1) lost its opener to Bishop Gorman, then won its next two games on the road against out-of-state teams.

Campbell said he and Norris are working to ensure their programs play every year. They also hope to give the rivalry game a name and create a trophy for the winner.

“We’re relishing the opportunity,” Campbell said. “This is a game that should be played every year. When coach Norris took over … he and I talked about how this game needs to be played every year.

“They’re excited. The buzz around the school, everybody’s excited, really looking forward to the opportunity. There’s a lot of good football that’s going to be played because of the (college) recruits that both teams have.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.