10 high school baseball players to watch this spring

These 10 baseball players in the valley figure to excel again this spring.

Arbor View's Tyler Whitaker slides in safe at first during the second inning while playing against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Desert Oasis first baseman Jake Walsh tosses the ball in during batting practice at the school in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Santino Panaro, left, and Gavin Mez, are photographed during a Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Liberty pitcher Ethan O'Neal (26) is encouraged by catcher Chase Gallegos versus Spring Valley during the first round of the Desert Region tournament on Monday, May 6, 2019in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado pitcher Chris Cortez (10) throws against Faith Lutheran during a baseball game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Arbor View's Garrett Cutting (7) tags out Cimarron-Memorial's Jackson Folkman (6) in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Baseball player Reed Schaefer commits to University of Arizona during a Signing Day ceremony at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

How deep is the baseball talent in the valley? There are players signed to Division I colleges who didn’t make the list below. Desert Oasis won the state championship in 2019, but the competition throughout the valley this spring figures to be fierce.

Players to watch

Garrett Cutting, Arbor View: The senior hit .495 with eight doubles, six triples, three homers and 30 RBIs in 2019. He also had four wins and struck out 22 in 26⅔ innings.

Chris Cortez, Silverado: The senior was 6-3 and struck out 65 in 49⅓ innings in 2019. He also hit .400 with nine doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs.

Tommy DiLandri, Palo Verde: The senior hit two home runs in five games last spring, is rated as a top-100 player in the country by ESPN.

Chase Gallegos, Liberty: The senior hit .462 with three RBIs and four runs scored in five games before last season was cut short.

Hunter Katschke, Basic: The senior hit .395 with nine doubles, three triples, four homers and 38 RBIs in 2019. He also went 3-0 with 19 strikeouts in 16⅔ innings.

Santino Panaro, Bishop Gorman: The senior hit .320 with three doubles and 13 stolen bases in 2019.

Reed Schaefer, Desert Oasis: The senior was stuck behind some of the state’s best on the Diamondbacks’ 2019 Class 4A state title team, but it’s his turn to shine.

Jairo Verdugo, Rancho: The senior hit .467 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 2019. He also went 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA.

Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis: The senior hit .403 with nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 36 RBIs in 2019. He also went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings.

Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior is expected to be the No. 3 hitter in a stacked lineup.

