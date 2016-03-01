2016 Arbor View Baseball Capsule

ARBOR VIEW

Head coach: Gary White, first season

2015 record: 27-12 (5-3 Northwest, third)

Returning starters: Four

Top players: SS Nick Quintana (Sr.), 1B Ryan McHale (Sr.), OF/P Jayce Gardner (Sr.)

Outlook: White, who guided the Aggies from 2006-08, returns for another stint and returns to guide a team that will be led by one of the most talented players in Southern Nevada in Quintana.

The shortstop hit .433 with eight homers and 49 RBIs last year and was selected to play in the All-American Classic last August.

McHale (.371, 16 HR, 49 RBIs) and Gardner (.347, 17 RBIs) also return to boost the offense.

Pitching may be a question mark for the Aggies, who lost staff ace Sam Pastrone (7-3, 2.49 ERA, 56.1 innings, 82 strikeouts), Ben Cutting (5-3, 3.75) and Ryan Brown (3-1, 3.29) to graduation.