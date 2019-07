2016 Canyon Springs Baseball Capsule

CANYON SPRINGS

Head coach: Jeff Gardner, first season

2015 record: 10-21 (2-6 Northeast, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (five)

Top players: OF Edgar Barbarin (Sr.), P/1B Zackrey Gardner (Sr.), P/1B Johnny Flores (Sr.), OF Nick Zink (Sr.), OF Giovani Benuto (Jr.), SS Trevor Berkemeyer (So.), 2B Ryan Loy (So.), C Isaiah Brown (Jr.)

Outlook: Jeff Gardner takes over a team that returns five starters after qualifying for the postseason last year.

The Pioneers are hoping to again make a trip to the playoffs.