2016 Del Sol Baseball Capsule

DEL SOL

Head coach: Jorge Romero, third season

2015 record: 11-13 (6-8 Sunrise, fifth)

Returning starters: Eight

Top players: 3B/1B Cordell Bowie (Sr.), DH/1B Zach Trujillo (Sr.)

Outlook: The Dragons return eight starters and should be primed for a good season.

Bowie hit .403 with 11 RBIs last season. Trujillo hit .377 with 13 RBIs.

“Our team will be very experienced,” Romero said. “This team has been together for three years, and every player is focused on having a successful year individually and as a team. We expect to be competitive and to be the first Del Sol baseball team to make a playoff run.”