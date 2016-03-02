2016 Green Valley Baseball Capsule

GREEN VALLEY

Head coach: Corey Gehlken, fifth season

2015 record: 30-8 (7-3 Southeast, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Thirteen (six)

Top players: 2B Jimmy Montiel (Sr.), RF Gavin Morley (Sr.), SS A.J. Amelburu (Jr.), 1B Drake Maningo (Jr.), P Spencer Cofer (Sr.), P Frankie Fitzgerald (Jr.)

Outlook: The defending Sunrise Region champions bring back 13 lettermen from a team that advanced to the Division I state title game last year.

Montiel (.351, 17 RBIs), Maningo (.348, 27 RBIs), Morley (.333, 3 home runs, 24 RBIs) and Amelburu (.360, 14 RBIs) return to lead the offense, and Cofer (4-0, 2.97 ERA) and Fitzgerald (2-2, 3.00 ERA) should be among the leaders on the mound.

“The expectation for this year’s team is to play at a high level, hard-nosed, aggressive, never-give-up brand of baseball,” Gehlken said. “We expect to be very competitive in every aspect of the game.”