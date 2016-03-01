2016 Lake Mead Baseball Capsule

LAKE MEAD

Head coach: Christopher Stevers, first season

2015 record: 7-14 (2-10 III Southern, eighth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (six)

Top players: SS/P Brock Ramsay (Sr.), CF Mitch Dolinar (So.), 2B/P Mark Costolo (So.), C Joey Johnson (Fr.)

Outlook: Stevers takes over a team that is hoping to improve in the Division III Southern League.

Ramsay (.276, 17 RBIs, 3 wins, 4.30 ERA) returns and is among the leaders on a young team that also welcomes back Dolinar (.333, 15 RBIs) and Costolo (.290, 5 stolen bases).

“With Brock Ramsay’s leadership, the Eagles are young and hungry,” Stevers said. “Joey Johnson is the young gun that will stuff the stat sheets in 2016.”