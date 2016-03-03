2016 Legacy Baseball Capsule

LEGACY

Head coach: Tommy Krier, third season

2015 record: 6-23 (1-7 Southwest, fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (five)

Top players: SS/P Hayden LeCates (Sr.), C Alex Tadd (Sr.), 1B/P Austin Michals (Sr.), CF/P Donta Williams (Jr.)

Outlook: The Longhorns are hoping the lessons they’ve learned the past couple of seasons will pay off this year.

LeCates (.400, 15 RBIs), Michals (.338, 20 RBIs), Williams (.325, 15 RBIs) and Tadd (.303, 14 RBIs) are among eight returning lettermen.

“The roster is filled with all upperclassmen except for one sophomore,” Krier said. “We’re hoping this experienced team will start turning the corner for the program. The team is excited to go out and compete this year.”