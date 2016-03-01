2016 Moapa Valley Baseball Capsule

MOAPA VALLEY

Head coach: Gary Weiss, third season

2015 record: 11-11 (9-5 Sunrise, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (five)

Top players: SS Anthony Cornwall (Jr.), C Bo Redd (Sr.), P Koby Frei (Sr.)

Outlook: Seven lettermen return for the Pirates, who are hoping to contend for the Sunrise title.

Cornwall (.397, 10 doubles, 17 RBIs) and Redd (.321, 6 doubles, 8 RBIs) should be among the leaders on offense, and Frei (2-1, 2.50 ERA, 34.1 innings, 32 strikeouts) returns on the mound.

“The Pirates will rely heavily on returning lettermen this season,” Weiss said. “The underclassmen had a couple of successful junior varsity seasons and will be looked at to contribute as well.

“Moapa Valley expects to compete within the league for a top seed heading into the playoffs.”