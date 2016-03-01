2016 Pahranagat Valley Baseball Capsule

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY

Head coach: Brad Loveday, 23rd season

2015 record: 21-4 (6-0 IV Southern, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Ten (five)

Top players: C Shawn Wadsworth (Sr.), OF/P Brandon Burris (Sr.), P/SS Tabor Maxwell (Jr.), P/3B Christian Higbee (Jr.), OF/P Ike Taylor (Jr.), OF Tyson Jorgenson (Jr.)

Outlook: Among the 10 lettermen returning for the Panthers are four pitchers, making a seventh consecutive trip to the state tournament very possible.

“We will be very strong on the mound this year, with very good defense,” Loveday said. “We will work hard and have fun doing it.”