Baseball

2016 Pahrump Valley Baseball Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 2:32 pm
 

PAHRUMP VALLEY

Head coach: Brian Hayes, fourth season

2015 record: 21-13-1 (8-6 Sunset, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (four)

Top players: SS/2B/P Drew Walker (Jr.), RF/P Kyle Kral (Sr.), 1B/P Parker Hart (Jr.)

Outlook: The Trojans have been one of the stronger programs in the Sunset League and hope to remain in that discussion this year.

Walker, a second-team all-league selection last year, hit .333 with 27 runs and went 4-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 27 innings last year. Kral was 6-4 and threw 49 innings last year. Hart hit .256 with 13 RBIs.

They lead a list of six returnees.

“We are young but experienced with the majority of our team gaining that experience in summer ball,” Hayes said. “We expect to have a strong pitching staff with Kral, Walker, Hart, junior Josh Ferrer and sophomores Garret Lucas and Brada Costa all having potential to be our ace.”

Hayes said his team is two-deep at nearly every defensive position.

“Offensively, we need some guys to step up and make up for the loss of Dylan Ault, Josh Mortensen and Tyler Greene,” Hayes said. “We expect to compete for a playoff spot and make some noise in the playoffs.”

