102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

2016 Palo Verde Baseball Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 2:36 pm
 

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Joe Hallead, first season

2015 record: 12-20 (2-6 Southwest, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Twelve (five)

Top players: OF Blake Porter (Sr.), 3B J.D. Brooks (Jr.), 1B Sam Powers (Sr.), 2B Mitchell Rathbun (Sr.), SS Ryan Merino (Jr.), OF Cobi Fiechtner (Sr.), P/OF Dylan Orlando (Jr.)

Outlook: Hallead, who had a 182-138 record in 15 seasons at Camas (Washington) High and served as an assistant at Sierra Vista last year, takes over a team that brings back 12 lettermen but has gone through its share of coaching changes in recent years.

“New coach from out of state, new look, new focus at Palo,” Hallead said. “The players have bought into the new system since last May. They have worked extremely hard, and now it is time to put the product on the field. We are very excited.”

Brooks (.424 average, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs), Powers (.391, 13 RBIs) and Fiechtner (.373, 14 RBIs) should be among the leaders on offense.

“There is a lot of experience back this year with every starter getting quality varsity (repetitions) last year,” Hallead said. “The pitching staff, led by Dylan Orlando, is deep with talent and will be a key factor to the team’s success. Defensively, this team is solid.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.