2016 Rancho Baseball Capsule

RANCHO

Head coach: Tom Pletsch, 11th season

2015 record: 10-24 (4-6 Southeast, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (three)

Top players: C Zach Barnhart (Sr.)

Outlook: Barnhart, a UNLV signee who hit .437 with 33 RBIs last season is one of only three starters back for the Rams, who could start as many as six sophomores.

Pletsch said he expects Anthony Becerra, a senior, to be a leader on the pitching staff.

“We will be better at the end than we are at the beginning of the season,” Pletsch said.