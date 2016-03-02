2016 Spring Valley Baseball Capsule

SPRING VALLEY

Head coach: Paul Bassett, ninth season

2015 record: 19-14 (12-2 Sunset, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Fourteen (seven)

Top players: OF/P Nick Rupp (Jr.), OF/C Jake Sellinger (Sr.), IF Jaxson Otis (Jr.), IF/P Bryce Bullock (Jr.)

Outlook: The Grizzlies have plenty of familiar faces returning, including one of the top pitchers in the Division I-A Southern Region in Rupp (7-4, 2.43 ERA, 54.2 innings, 85 strikeouts; .448 average, 15 RBIs)

Bullock (5-3, 3.63 ERA, 54 innings, 43 Ks; .292, 24 RBIs; Sellinger (.370, 25 RBIs) and Otis (.333, 14 RBIs) also should be among the team’s leaders.

“We look to be very competitive in the Southern Region,” Bassett said. “We return all but two starters from last year’s club, so we feel we are an experienced team. Pitching and defense will be the key to our success.”