2016 Sunrise Mountain Baseball Capsule

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

Head coach: Antonio Morales, second season

2015 record: 3-19 (2-12 Sunrise, seventh)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (four)

Top players: P/IF Jace Weaver (Sr.), 2B/SS Sisco Solis (Sr.), 3B/1B Victor Duran (Sr.), C/SS Donavan Hansen (Jr.)

Outlook: For the first time in three years, the Miners have continunity in their coaching staff as Morales hopes to continue a building process he started last year.

“We will look to build on some of the successes we had last year,” Morales said. “We have great leadership coming back, and these young men are working toward closing the gap from where we started at the beginning of last year to our goal of contending for a playoff spot.”