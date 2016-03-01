2016 The Meadows Baseball Capsule

THE MEADOWS

Head coach: Frank DeSantis, 18th season

2015 record: 17-8 (10-2 III Southern, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (six)

Top players: P/IF Alex Agrawal (Sr.), IF/OF Adam Martinez (Jr.), OF/P Christian Rimoldi (Sr.), IF/P Nabeel Afzal (Sr.)

Outlook: The Mustangs came up just short of earning a state tournament berth last year and bring back eight lettermen this season.

“We need to find some depth in pitching and play better defense,” DeSantis said. “Our senior leadership will determine how far we can go. The team is how far we will go, not the individuals.”